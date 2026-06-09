Norwegian Royal Family Faces Multiple Scandals: Hoiby's Release, Princess's Health Crisis, and Reality TV Controversy

Norway's royal family is entangled in multiple crises as Marius Borg Hoiby, facing trial on serious charges, is temporarily released to visit his ailing mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from severe pulmonary fibrosis. Simultaneously, Princess Martha Louise's reality TV venture with her 'shaman' husband draws intense scrutiny, while the Crown Princess's past ties to Jeffrey Epstein fuel public backlash.

The Norwegian royal family is navigating a complex web of personal and public crises, drawing intense domestic and international attention. At the center of the latest legal drama is Marius Borg Hoiby , the 29-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous relationship, who is awaiting a verdict on 40 charges, including rape.

His arrest on August 4, 2024, followed an alleged assault on his girlfriend the preceding night. This week, a remarkable decision saw the Oslo District Court grant Hoiby temporary release. The justification was deeply personal: to allow him to visit his mother, whose health has catastrophically declined.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive disease that scars lung tissue, and her condition has significantly worsened over the past six months, according to lung specialist Are Holm of Oslo University Hospital. She has been placed on the lung transplant list, a status indicating a critical prognosis where patients are often given only about a year to live.

Consequently, she has suspended all official duties, with the Royal Court stating that no further medical updates will be issued until after the transplant occurs. Prosecutors immediately appealed the court's decision to release Hoiby, requesting a suspensive effect that would keep him in custody during the appeal process. As of now, the timeframe for the appellate court's ruling remains uncertain.

Hoiby, whose verdict in his ongoing trial is scheduled for June 15, 2025, will therefore remain in custody until the appeal is resolved. This legal limbo adds another layer of stress to a family already under immense pressure. The Crown Princess's own health crisis is unfolding against a backdrop of renewed scrutiny over her past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The release of the Epstein files revealed frequent, long-term communication between Mette-Marit and Epstein, continuing well after his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting an underage girl. This revelation has sparked significant public backlash and accusations of poor judgment, further tarnishing the monarchy's reputation at a vulnerable moment. Compounding these troubles is the highly publicized personal life of the Crown Princess's younger sister, Princess Martha Louise.

The princess has fully embraced a controversial path, relinquishing her royal role in November 2022-a move dubbed 'Norway's Megxit'-to marry American self-proclaimed 'shaman' Durek Verrett. Their story is the subject of a Netflix documentary, 'Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story,' which offered an intimate, and to many critics, a startling look at their relationship and the controversy it ignited.

Verrett holds a range of pseudoscientific and contentious views, such as suggesting childhood cancer can be caused by 'being unhappy,' and has claimed to be 'half-reptilian.

' Their first reality show, which followed their wedding preparations in Geiranger in 2024, was met with widespread skepticism and concern from traditionalists. Now, the couple is set to launch a second reality series later this year, promising more behind-the-scenes access to their unconventional life.

This decision continues to divide Norwegian public opinion, with many questioning the appropriateness of a royal family member leveraging her birth status for entertainment fame while associating with a figure whose credentials and statements are widely dismissed as quackery. The personal drama within the royal family thus plays out on a global streaming platform, ensuring its scandals remain in the constant glare of public view





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Marius Borg Hoiby Crown Princess Mette-Marit Princess Martha Louise Durek Verrett Norwegian Royal Family Pulmonary Fibrosis Jeffrey Epstein Reality TV Netflix Rebel Royals

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