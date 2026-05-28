Norwegian royal family hit by health speculation

The Norwegian royal family has been hit by speculation about the health of several key members, including Queen Sonja and King Harald. The monarchy has seen a lot of change over the past few decades, with the previous system of agnatic primogeniture being disbanded.

The Norwegian royal family has hit the headlines in May 2026 due to ongoing speculation about several key members' health. The monarchy has seen a lot of change over the past few decades, with the previous system of agnatic primogeniture being disbanded, meaning that while Harald's sisters were never in the line of succession, his eldest daughter, Princess Märtha Louise, is in line, as is Crown Prince Haakon's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is set to become the country's second-ever queen.

Queen Sonja has been hospitalised due to heart problems, with the Queen suffering from heart fibrillation and heart failure. She has been hospitalised for a few days for examinations and observation. Queen Sonja's husband, King Harald, has also been dealing with health issues, including urinary bladder cancer and an aortic stenosis. He underwent heart surgery in 2020 and was hospitalised with fevers and infections in 2024.

Princess Ragnhild, the eldest sister of King Harald, was born in 1930 and was excluded from the line of succession due to agnatic primogeniture rules. She married Erling Lorentzen and the couple had three children. Princess Astrid, the middle child of King Olav and Princess Martha, was also excluded from the line of succession due to agnatic primogeniture rules. She married Johan Ferner and the couple had five children.

Princess Astrid was granted a pension by the Norwegian government in 2002 due to her work as the 'First Lady of Norway'





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Norwegian Royal Family Health Speculation Queen Sonja King Harald Agnatic Primogeniture

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