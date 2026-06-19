Norwegian Royal Family in Crisis Following Rape Conviction of Crown Princess's Son Amid Broader Scandals

A comprehensive overview of the overlapping scandals engulfing Norway's royal family, focusing on the rape conviction of Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, her deteriorating health requiring a lung transplant, and the controversies surrounding former Princess Martha Louise and her partner Durek Verrett, which have collectively led to record-low approval ratings and calls for abolition.

The stark confines of Room 250 at Oslo's District Court, a far cry from the nearby Royal Palace's elegance, became the setting for a sobering judgment against Marius Borg Hoiby .

The 29-year-old, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, did not attend in person but appeared via video link as he was convicted on multiple serious charges, including two counts of rape, six of sexual molestation, and six of reckless behaviour, out of a total of 34. The court sentenced him to four years in prison. His crimes were particularly egregious; he recorded his assaults on unconscious victims, with footage found on his personal devices.

One assault occurred at an after-party in the basement of his parents' country home in 2018, another at a party in Oslo in 2024. This six-week trial has profoundly unsettled the Norwegian public, adding to a cascade of royal family scandals that have tarnished the monarchy's previously beloved image. The mother of the convicted man, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, faces her own controversies.

Recent revelations detailed her sustained friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein long after his 2008 guilty plea. Her name appears over 1,000 times in the Epstein files, with affectionate emails exchanged between 2011 and 2014. Simultaneously, her health is critically failing. Diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, she was recently fitted with an oxygen tube and underwent an urgent lung transplant this Wednesday after a mere two weeks on the waiting list, a procedure necessary for her survival.

The family's troubles extend to former Princess Martha Louise, 54, who relinquished her royal duties after her relationship with self-styled spiritual healer Durek Verrett. Their upcoming Netflix reality series and past sale of wedding photos to Hello! magazine have drawn accusations of profiteering from royal status. Verrett's unconventional beliefs, including claims about chemotherapy and childhood cancer, and his description as a 'hybrid species of reptilian and Andromeda,' have caused widespread discomfort.

These controversies have precipitated a dramatic fall in royal approval ratings, from a historic high of 84 percent to around 60 percent, with some citizens now openly advocating for the abolition of the monarchy. Although Marius Borg Hoiby never held an official royal title, he was raised within the royal household by Crown Prince Haakon, Mette-Marit's husband, alongside their two children. His biological father, Morten Borg, also has a criminal history for drug offences.

Marius's upbringing within the palace, juxtaposed with his lack of formal title, appears to have contributed to a complex personal identity marked by both privilege and alienation





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Marius Borg Hoiby Crown Princess Mette-Marit Norwegian Monarchy Scandal Jeffrey Epstein Royal Family Approval Ratings Princess Martha Louise Durek Verrett Rape Conviction Lung Transplant Norway Royal Family Crisis

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