Norwegian Teenager Hired by Iran-Backed Gang Planned Self-Inflicted Injury to Foil UK Assassination Plot

A 19-year-old Norwegian man, recruited by an Iran-linked criminal network, testified that he intended to shoot himself in the foot to avoid carrying out a £21,000 assassination contract in the UK. Johannes Natland, who was arrested with firearms in a Huddersfield hotel, claims he was terrified of the Foxtrot Network and never intended to kill anyone.

A Norwegian teenager, hired by an Iran-backed gang to carry out an assassination in the United Kingdom, planned to shoot himself in the foot as a desperate attempt to escape the mission, a court was told.

Johannes Natland, 19, agreed to kill an unidentified target in Britain in exchange for £21,000, money he intended to use to purchase large quantities of drugs, according to proceedings at the Old Bailey. At the time of the offense, Natland was 18. He traveled from Stavanger, a city in southwest Norway, to Manchester on March 17 of last year, embarking on what he described as a 'crazy mission.

' His plans were halted when he was arrested just two days later in a hotel room in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Upon his arrest, police discovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, and twelve rounds of live ammunition in his possession, along with £2,000 in cash. Prosecutors alleged that Natland 'neither knew, nor cared' who his intended victim was.

Testifying in his own defense, Natland claimed he was terrified and intended to sabotage the plot at the last moment by deliberately shooting himself in the foot. He explained that he did not withdraw from the assignment earlier because he feared reprisal from the Swedish Foxtrot Network, the Iran-backed criminal organization that had recruited him.

'The biggest crime group in Scandinavia would be on my arse,' he stated, underscoring the pervasive fear that influenced his decisions. Natland insisted to the court that he was never going to commit murder.

'I was not a gangbanger, a roadman, a hoodlum or a street guy,' he said. 'I never even properly beat someone's ass. I had never done these things, I was never going to make the jump, definitely not.

' The Foxtrot Network, which operates from Sweden, has been documented by the court as being exploited by the Iranian regime to recruit minors, some as young as 13, for assassination plots. The gang typically targets vulnerable youths within state-run institutions, utilizing social media platforms to enlist individuals whose involvement cannot be easily traced back to the organization. Before his descent into crime, Natland was characterized as a gifted student and a talented footballer.

His life took a turn after he became addicted to drugs, including cannabis, LSD, and cocaine. The jury learned that Natland first received a message about a hit job in England from a boy he had met while both were residing in a children's home during their recovery from substance abuse. Subsequently, he was added to a group chat that included a Foxtrot recruiter and a senior gang member who used the alias 'Agent 47.

' Natland testified that he agreed to the contract primarily because he wanted money and 'was going to buy a lot of drugs. ' Initially, he suspected the offer might be a scam, but as the date for the operation approached, he realized it was genuine. 'I thought I am in a bit of a pickle here,' he recalled.

When questioned about his apparent boastfulness in conversations with friends and his then-girlfriend regarding the mission, Natland admitted he wanted to project an image of toughness.

'I didn't want anyone to think I was a pussy,' he explained. 'I wanted these people to think I was cool, to think I was someone. ' He drew a clear distinction between himself and a seasoned operative, stating, 'I was not a cold blooded professional hitman like Liam Neeson. I was never a career criminal back home, I have never robbed anyone.

I was a drug addict.

' During the trial, prosecutor Alistair Richardson directly addressed Natland's claims, suggesting that he precisely fit the profile of individuals the Foxtrot Network seeks to exploit. 'I'm not suggesting you are a hitman from a Hollywood movie but what you are, Mr Natland, is just the sort of person Foxtrot recruits for their killings,' Richardson said. 'Someone who had recently been discharged from some sort of institution, somebody who can be recruited, and frankly disposed of, to undertake their murders?

' Natland conceded the point, replying simply, 'Yeah. ' Regarding his mental state on the night before his arrest, Natland detailed what he called 'the not very brilliant plan' to injure himself. 'I was going to shoot myself in the foot and say 'yo we need to get out of here',' he said. 'I was going to look like an idiot but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Faced with the alternative of being shot in the head, I thought being shot in the foot is better.

' The prosecutor challenged the veracity of this account, labeling it a 'lie' and noting that Natland had never expressed fear to any of his friends. Natland denied lying but admitted the plan was 'ridiculous' and acknowledged that he had 'made a lot of bad choices.

' Natland has denied the charge of conspiracy to murder an unknown person but has pleaded guilty to possession of the two firearms and the ammunition. The trial is ongoing.





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