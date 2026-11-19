Reform councillor Mike Conroy accuses Green-run Norwich City Council of quietly erasing the word Christmas from festive banners. The controversy highlights tensions over inclusive messaging versus traditional holiday references in the city.

Norwich City Council faces intense scrutiny after its Green Party leadership unveiled new holiday banners that wish peace and goodwill in eight languages while entirely omitting the word Christmas. Reform councillor Mike Conroy has formally accused the council of quietly erasing the Christian festival from public celebrations, arguing that the decision alienates long-standing traditions cherished by the local community.

Council Banners Exclude Christmas Word

Norwich City Council installed large festive banners across the front of City Hall, displaying a message translated into English, Arabic, Hebrew, Sorani Kurdish, Lithuanian, Polish, Romanian, and Ukrainian. The multilingual display explicitly wishes peace and goodwill to all residents but fails to mention the seasonal context of the holiday. Mike Conroy, one of two Reform councillors representing the city, stated that the omission represents a deliberate airbrushing of the Christian background associated with the date. He emphasized that the message ignores the specific festival being celebrated in favor of a generic holiday greeting.

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Conroy Accuses Greens Of Erasing Tradition

Mike Conroy argued that the Green Party administration has lost sight of what matters to people in Norwich by chasing national and international causes. He pointed out the irony of the council finding space for eight different languages while refusing to include the name of the actual festival. Conroy noted that this is not an isolated incident, citing the annual lights event which changed its name from Christmas Switch On in 2022 to Festive Lights Switch-On under previous Labour control. He described the current approach as a reluctance to acknowledge the religious roots of the celebration. The council won twenty seats in the local elections held in May this year, securing control over the previously Labour-run body.

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Political Breakdown And Public Reaction

Political dynamics in Norwich have shifted significantly with the recent elections, resulting in a Green majority. Reform UK emerged with twelve seats, while the Liberal Democrats secured four and Independents took two. Online discussions have reacted strongly to the banner decision, with some users criticizing the administration as a far-left basket case party. Other commentators dismissed the outrage, labeling the critics as faux Christians or right-wing individuals who are easily offended. The debate reflects broader cultural tensions regarding inclusivity versus tradition in public spaces across the United Kingdom.

Recent Controversies With Guest Selection

The banner dispute follows another significant controversy involving the selection of guests for the city's events. Norwich City Council faced backlash for inviting podcaster Jack Dean to the November 19 lights switch-on event. Dean, known online as JaackMaate, had over a million subscribers and described the invitation as a bucket list dream. However, the council reviewed his previous published content and discovered offensive and racist language used during his teenage years. Lord Mayor Karen Davis had previously appeared on his podcast to issue the invitation, but the council reversed the decision two weeks later. Dean later apologized for the content, stating that people should not post edgy stuff for a laugh. This series of events has intensified questions about how the current administration manages public representation and community values.