Norwich Court Remands Accused Driver for Attempted Murder

The accused driver, David Morgan, appeared in court today to find out that his alleged victim, Daniel Smith, may die. He was charged with attempted murder and drink-driving. The charges were upgraded to more serious and the case was transferred to the Crown Court. Morgan was remanded in custody.

A driver accused of attempted murder for deliberately mowing down a cyclist, David Morgan, appeared in court today to learn that his alleged victim, Daniel Smith, may die.

Mr. Smith suffered severe head injuries in the incident that occurred during the evening rush hour at about 5pm in Norwich, Norfolk. He remains in a critical condition at the hospital. The prosecution stated that the case could only be heard in the Crown Court due to its severity and the necessity for a more serious charge against the defendant. District Judge Jacqui Appleton remanded Morgan in custody to appear at the Norwich Crown Court on June 8





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Driver Accused Of Attempted Murder Accident In Norwich Cyclist Hit By Mercedes Daniel Smith Stuck In Coma Severe Head Injuries Leaked Alcohol Level

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