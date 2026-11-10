NotJUST Surplus Hub Offers Five Tonnes of Free Produce Weekly

NotJUST Surplus Hub invites Telford and Shropshire community groups to collect up to five tonnes of free weekly fresh produce. Organizations must register via WhatsApp to help distribute food before new regulations take effect on November 16.

Community organisations across Telford and Shropshire are being urgently requested to register for a new initiative that provides up to five tonnes of free fresh produce every week. This large-scale distribution scheme is designed to prevent high-quality fruit and vegetables from being discarded, ensuring the food reaches local residents rather than landfills. The initiative is managed by NotJUST Surplus Hub, a community interest company operating out of Halesfield, which specialises in rescuing surplus food to combat waste.

NotJUST Surplus Hub Launches Major Food Rescue Scheme

NotJUST Surplus Hub was founded in 2019 by Lea Beven and her son Harrison to address the dual issues of food insecurity and excessive waste in the region. The organisation expects to begin receiving this substantial weekly influx of produce starting on Monday, November 16. This significant expansion of their services is directly triggered by recent changes in food waste regulations, which are creating a new abundance of surplus stock for the hub to rescue and redistribute. The goal is to channel these resources to those who need them most, bypassing commercial channels entirely.

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How The Weekly Collection And Distribution Process Works

The logistics of this programme are designed to be flexible and accessible for a wide range of groups. Participating entities can collect the fresh ingredients between Wednesday and Saturday each week. However, prior arrangement is strictly required; organisations must contact the hub to book a specific collection slot before travelling to the Halesfield location. The exact quantities and types of fruit and vegetables will vary from week to week, depending entirely on the surplus stock available at any given time. This variability means groups must be adaptable in how they plan their distributions.

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Stakeholder Roles And Zero-Cost Participation Model

A spokesperson for NotJUST Surplus Hub emphasized that there is absolutely no charge for the produce, removing financial barriers for participating groups. While voluntary donations are welcomed to help cover the operating expenses of running the project, they are not a mandatory requirement for taking part in the scheme. The initiative relies on the collaborative efforts of local stakeholders, including churches, housing associations, community centres, food projects, and non-profit cafes. These groups are encouraged to sign up and utilize their existing networks to share the food with families, community kitchens, or individuals in need.

Real-World Impact And Concrete Next Steps For Groups

The immediate consequence of this initiative is a direct increase in the availability of wholesome food for dinner tables across the county. Groups have the autonomy to distribute the fresh ingredients directly to households or to transform them into community meals, allowing for tailored responses to local needs. For those interested in joining this effort, the registration process is streamlined and digital. Interested parties must send a WhatsApp message to 07775 505434, providing their organisation name, location, and specific details on how they intend to use or distribute the produce to complete their registration.