Notorious Fraudster Karl Cronin Dies After Mysterious Fall in London

Karl Cronin, a fugitive wanted for a multi-million-pound property scam, has died after falling from a window in Chelsea. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death, with acquaintances suggesting foul play. Cronin was previously linked to a high-profile fraud case that led to the imprisonment of a model and her mother.

A notorious fraudster who was wanted by the Metropolitan Police has died after a fatal fall from a window in London. Karl Cronin, known for his involvement in a large-scale property scam , was discovered fatally injured on the pavement along the King's Road in Chelsea in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Authorities believe he fell from a second-storey window, though they have ruled out third-party involvement in his death. Cronin had been a fugitive since being implicated in a multi-million-pound fraud scheme that defrauded landlords in Fulham and Chelsea of over £5 million. His case gained national attention when he was featured in a 2008 episode of BBC's Crimewatch, as detectives sought to question him about his role in the scam.

Despite his notoriety, Cronin managed to return to London undetected, raising questions about how he evaded authorities for so long. One acquaintance described him as a ruthless individual who lived a life of lies and deceit, prioritizing wealth, young women, and extravagant living. Many who knew him expressed little sympathy for his fate, with some even suggesting he 'got what he deserved.

' Another friend, however, remembered him as a charismatic figure, comparing him to the fictional character Arthur Daley—a loveable rogue who was always the life of the party. While his charm may have endeared him to some, his criminal activities left a trail of destruction in their wake. Sources revealed that Cronin had been living in a rented apartment in Chelsea since November, having flown into London Heathrow.

His criminal history includes involvement in a high-profile 2017 fraud trial where a model and her mother were jailed for defrauding a 91-year-old heiress. Laylah de Cruz and her mother, Dianne Moorcroft, were convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud after impersonating the elderly woman to secure a £1.2 million loan against her Kensington property. Cronin, who was on the run at the time, was implicated in the scheme but never stood trial.

Prosecutors suggested that while de Cruz and Moorcroft were not the primary architects of the fraud, Cronin likely played a significant role. Investigations into Cronin's death are ongoing, with some acquaintances dismissing the possibility of suicide. One person close to him stated, 'There is no way Karl killed himself. None of the people who knew him believe that is what happened.

One thing is for sure—he had a lot of enemies.

' A neighbor also expressed curiosity about the circumstances, saying, 'I've heard so many other things—we are all interested to know. ' The case has reignited discussions about Cronin's criminal past and the impact of his actions on those he defrauded





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