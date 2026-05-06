Notorious Gym Thief Faces Jail Again After Stealing Luxury Watches and Bank Cards

A career criminal with a history of targeting wealthy gym-goers in London’s financial district is facing another prison sentence after admitting to multiple thefts and fraud charges. Paul Hughes, 59, has been caught stealing luxury watches, jewelry, and bank cards from high-end gyms, with his latest crimes including the theft of watches worth over £15,000. His criminal record includes previous jail terms for similar offenses, and he now awaits sentencing for his most recent spree.

A notorious career criminal with a long history of targeting affluent gym-goers in London’s financial district is facing another prison sentence for his latest crime spree.

Paul Hughes, 59, has spent years preying on wealthy individuals by ransacking their lockers at high-end gyms, stealing bank cards, jewelry, and luxury watches. His latest offenses include the theft of two watches worth over £15,000 from a boutique health club in Ropemaker Street, where he and an accomplice forced open lockers while the victims were working out. Just days later, Hughes returned to the same gym, where staff recognized him from CCTV footage and alerted the police.

Officers apprehended him in the changing rooms with a bag containing loan agreements for pawning high-value watches, a screwdriver, gym guest passes, and a stolen driving license. Hughes has a lengthy criminal record, including a 20-month jail term in 2015 and a four-year sentence in 2012 for similar crimes in Salisbury and Southampton, where he used stolen bank cards to drain victims' accounts of more than £30,000.

His DNA was found on a wig he wore as a disguise during those offenses. At the Old Bailey today, Hughes admitted to two counts of theft and one count of fraud. The charges stem from the theft of a watch on November 3 last year, as well as another watch, a wedding ring, wallet, bank cards, and driving license belonging to Gregory Curtis on February 10.

He also confessed to fraud related to ATM withdrawals using Mr. Curtis's bank cards. Additionally, Hughes pleaded guilty to five more theft charges, including the theft of luxury watches such as an £8,000 Rolex, a £6,000 Omega Seamaster, a £15,000 Rolex GMT2, an £8,000 Rolex Explorer, and a £12,000 Rolex Sea Dweller from members of The Ned, a private club in the City.

Other stolen items include a £2,000 Tag Aqua Racer Blackface, an £18ct platinum and white gold wedding ring worth £2,857, and a £200 Thomas Sabo silver chain from a gym locker on March 10, 2026. Prosecutor Gregor McKinley recommended a three-year prison sentence for Hughes, who appeared in court via video link. Judge Lynn Griffin ordered reports and remanded Hughes in custody until his sentencing on June 4





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