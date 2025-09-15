Notorious Scottish Killer Billy Ferris Dies in Prison

William Chalmers Ferris, known for his brutal crimes, passed away in prison custody at the age of 75. Ferris, a former criminal known for his violent past, was serving a life sentence for the murder of Jason Hutchison.

One of Scotland 's most notorious killers, William Chalmers Ferris, has died after being transferred to a hospital from prison, as reported by the Sunday Mail. Billy Ferris , the brother of former organized crime figure Paul Ferris, was sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for the brutal murder of 15-year-old Jason Hutchison in Irvine. Ferris had previously served time for a murder in Corby, Northamptonshire in 1977 but was released in 1999.

Ferris, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss near Glasgow, passed away in custody on Thursday, according to the Scottish Prison Service (SPS). An SPS spokesman stated, 'Every death, whether in prison custody or in our communities, is a tragedy for all those who knew and supported the individual. Following the death of someone in our care, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course.' Ferris repeatedly stabbed Jason, who was 15, while he slept in bed in Irvine, Ayrshire, in 2002. It was later revealed that Ferris committed the savage act by mistake, believing he was attacking his 18-year-old brother David. Ferris had desired revenge after holding the older Hutchison brother responsible for punching his wife Carol Anne in the face. Ferris was the older brother of former gangster Paul Ferris, once the feared enforcer for crime lord Arthur Thompson - known as Glasgow's 'Godfather' - who died in 1993. Paul has since reformed and become an author, currently residing in Ayrshire. He has previously spoken about being drawn into a life of organized crime through his father, who was an armed robber. The cause of death for Ferris is currently unknown. A Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory for all deaths in prison custody, although it can take years before an investigation is initiated





