Notting Hill homeowner wins £10,000 planning battle over rooftop privacy screen

After two and a half years of enforcement notices and legal costs, Dr Michael Young secured a Planning Inspectorate ruling that confirms his timber roof terrace screen was covered by permissions granted in 2019, 2022 and 2023, overturning the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea's claim of a breach.

The owner of a one point two million pound house in Notting Hill has finally emerged victorious after a two year planning dispute with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Dr Michael Young, a financial services professional, installed a timber privacy screen on his roof terrace in 2019 following concerns that the existing metal railings allowed neighbours to look directly into his outdoor space. The council granted planning permission for the screen that year and again confirmed the approval when Dr Young submitted revised applications in 2022 and 2023 that detailed a trellis and pressure treated timber cladding.

Despite these clear authorisations the borough issued an enforcement notice in early 2024 demanding the removal of the structure, alleging that the screen had never been referenced in the original planning submission. Dr Young contested the notice, arguing that the approved documents explicitly showed a roof terrace and that a privacy screen could be reasonably inferred as part of that amenity. The case escalated to the Planning Inspectorate, which conducted a detailed review of the council's file.

The inspector concluded that the description of development, while not naming the boundary treatment, did refer to the roof terrace and that the approved plans implicitly included any reasonable screen required for privacy. Consequently the inspector ruled that the 2019 permission, as varied in the 2022 and 2023 submissions, covered the timber screen and that the council's enforcement notice did not constitute a breach of planning control under the relevant legislation.

Dr Young's legal and consultancy costs approached ten thousand pounds, a sum he described as a needless expense that could have been avoided with a simple review of the council's own paperwork. He expressed frustration at the prolonged 'nightmare', noting that the council repeatedly chose enforcement and legal threats over a straightforward acknowledgment of the already granted permissions.

The ruling not only reinstates Dr Young's right to keep the screen but also highlights the importance of thorough record‑keeping and clear communication between developers and planning authorities. The case serves as a cautionary tale for local councils, reminding them that enforcement actions must be firmly grounded in documented planning decisions and that overlooking existing approvals can lead to costly, protracted disputes.

The Planning Inspectorate's decision underscores that when a development's description broadly covers an element such as a roof terrace, ancillary features that serve the primary purpose of that element, like a privacy screen, are normally deemed included in the original consent. This interpretation aligns with national planning guidance and ensures that homeowners are not penalised for taking reasonable steps to protect their privacy when the intent of the approved scheme supports such measures





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Planning Permission Rooftop Privacy Notting Hill Council Dispute Planning Inspectorate

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