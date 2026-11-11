Notting Hill's Iconic Front Door Listed for £7.5 Million

The famous front door of Notting Hill is now on the market for £7.5 million, sparking curiosity among film lovers and potential buyers who must anticipate tourist crowds.

The front door that became a symbol of romance in the 1999 film Notting Hill is now listed for sale on 280 Westbourne Park Road in London. The property is offered at £7.5 million, attracting attention from film fans and speculative investors alike.

How the Iconic Door Became a Real Estate Star

The exterior of the house served as the opening set for the film's famous line, delivered by Julia Roberts to Hugh Grant. Interior scenes were shot on a studio soundstage, so the real address is only visible on the street. The home was originally owned by screenwriter Richard Curtis, who sold it after the movie's success.

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Views From Potential Buyers and the Public

Prospective owners warn that the property's fame will bring tourists to their doorstep, eager to photograph the door that appears in countless movie clips and on Google Maps. Social media users have joked that a quiet night at home will be impossible without a steady stream of visitors taking selfies. Some locals have proposed paying a small fee to grant tourists access to the property's foyer.

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Impact on the Notting Hill Community and Future Steps

The sale highlights a broader trend in London's West End, where several high‑profile houses on streets such as Stanley Crescent have become tourist selfie spots, with some homes fetching prices near £20 million. Neighbors have responded by adding barriers and dark‑painted fences to deter crowds. The upcoming auction will provide buyers with a chance to own a slice of cinematic history while navigating the challenges of living in a landmark location. The property's official listing is now live, and interested parties can view the full details through the listing service provided by Sothebys International Realty UK. The closing date is expected to fall in the next quarter, following standard London real‑estate procedures.