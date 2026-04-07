Nottingham Alleyway Known for Crime to Be Gated Off After Public Consultation

Norfolk Place, a problematic alleyway in Nottingham city centre known for its high crime rates and antisocial behaviour, is set to be gated off following a consultation between the local council, police and the community. The move comes in response to numerous incidents including drug use, public drinking, and public urination, with a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) being implemented to control the area.

Norfolk Place, a secluded alleyway in Nottingham city center, notorious for its shocking crime and antisocial behavior, will be partially gated off. This decision comes after a consultation involving Nottingham City Council, Nottingham shire Police, and local residents and businesses.

The alleyway, located off Long Row in Old Market Square, has become a hot spot for various illegal and disruptive activities, including drug use, drug dealing, public drinking, littering, flyposting, flytipping, and public urination and defecation. The council's decision document explicitly states that Norfolk Place has become a well-known location for drug users and that crime and antisocial behavior are significantly prevalent in the area. The closure aims to address the escalating severity of these issues which are detrimental to citizens and the environment. The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), a measure that can last up to three years, will be implemented to close off a 22-meter section of the alleyway. Gates will be installed to enforce the closure. The police have emphasized that the PSPO is a crucial step in preventing crime, disorder, and antisocial behavior in the area.\The implementation of the PSPO is a direct response to feedback received from the public. Residents and local businesses voiced significant concerns during the consultation process, describing the alleyway as unsafe, particularly during the evening. Reports of active drug use, as well as the accumulation of waste, litter, and human waste, were consistently highlighted as major issues. One respondent noted that they had witnessed these behaviors firsthand and found the conditions appalling. A majority of respondents expressed strong support for the PSPO, believing it will have a positive impact on the area's antisocial behavior. The proposed closure intends to prevent individuals from using the alleyway as a place to hide and quickly leave the Market Square area, thereby reducing loitering, street drinking, and other related activities. While there are no CCTV cameras directly monitoring Norfolk Place, other crime-prevention measures have been implemented. The council has also taken enforcement action against public urination, which, according to the council, is often committed by individuals traveling between bars. The council's decision emphasized that the PSPO will specifically address the problems caused by antisocial individuals, and by restricting access, it will deter drug use and dealing, public urination and defecation, and other disruptive behaviors.\The initiative to gate off Norfolk Place represents a proactive step to improve public safety and the overall environment. The project is estimated to cost £4,520, funded by a police grant. The PSPO's effectiveness will be monitored, and breaking the PSPO will be considered an offense. Violators may be subject to a fixed penalty notice of £100 or a fine of up to £1,000 following prosecution. The closure signifies a commitment from the local authorities to create a safer environment for residents and visitors of Nottingham city center. The installation of gates and the subsequent enforcement of the PSPO are expected to reduce the incidence of crime and disorder, and enhance the overall quality of life in the surrounding area. The council and police will monitor the impact of the changes, evaluating its effectiveness in reducing the reported incidents of antisocial behavior and illicit activities. This action shows a commitment to working with the community in combating the long-term issues surrounding the Norfolk Place area and implementing measures that will help restore the area to a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone





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