Nottingham City Council Pulls Snail Racing Event After Animal Rights Activists' Complaints

A planned snail racing event was pulled by Nottingham City Council after animal rights activists complained it could cause injury to the creatures. The event was part of Nottingham's Great Big Green Week at the city's Central Library and encouraged people to bring in snails from their gardens for the event.

A planned snail racing event has been pulled by a council after animal rights activists complained it could cause injury to the creatures. The event was part of Nottingham's Great Big Green Week at the city's Central Library and touted as an ' electronic snail racing demo ' that was both 'light-hearted' and 'educational'.

People were encouraged to bring in snails from their gardens for the event, which was due to take place yesterday. But campaign group Nottingham Animal Coalition said such a race was 'unnecessary' and called for it to be cancelled. In a social media post, the group said it was 'absolutely shocked' and called the event a 'desperate attempt to engage children'.

It also warned that snails need to be picked up in a specific way to ensure they are not detached from their shells or injured. They added that scientific consensus suggests snails feel pain and have nerve endings in their shell and foot.

The post added: 'So why, when snails have developed all these methods to protect themselves, would we encourage children to pick them up and handle them, potentially causing injury, displace them from their natural habitat... and then RACE for our entertainment?





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Snail Racing Event Animal Rights Activists Nottingham City Council Great Big Green Week Central Library Electronic Snail Racing Demo Light-Hearted Educational Animal Welfare Snail Injury Scientific Consensus Snail Pain Snail Nerve Endings Snail Shell Snail Foot Snail Picking Up Snail Racing Snail Displacement Snail Natural Habitat Snail Engagement Snail Education Snail Entertainment Snail Protection Snail Welfare

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