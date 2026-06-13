Nottingham driving instructor thanks three strangers who performed CPR in Birmingham Airport

A 59-year-old driving instructor collapsed while waiting for his son in the airport's car park after returning from a holiday in Majorca. Three strangers performed CPR on him, saving his life. He is asking them to come forward so he can thank them and invite them to his 60th birthday.

After having his life saved by three strangers who performed CPR in Birmingham Airport , this Nottingham driving instructor is asking them to come forward so he can thank them.

The 59-year-old collapsed while waiting for his son Adam in the airport's car park after they returned from a week's holiday in Majorca at 3.30pm on October 28, 2025. He was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, where he underwent a triple bypass after tests revealed that he had narrowed and blocked arteries, which caused him to have a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

Since the incident, Mr Orchiston has sent out an appeal for the two women and the man who helped perform life-saving CPR on him so that he can thank them and invite them to his 60th birthday. He would love it if any of the three people who helped save his life that day could come forward so he can thank them personally and invite them along to the party.

Even if he could just send them a message to say how grateful they are that they had the presence of mind and ability to carry out CPR, it would be great. He feels very lucky that he’s been able to go back to refereeing for the local junior league and still keeps up his fitness.

Lizzie Moscardini, senior programme manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘The quick thinking and ability to perform CPR of these three unknown heroes undoubtedly saved Alex’s life that day. We hope that Alex gets the chance one day to thank them in person.





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heart Attack Cardiac Arrest Narrowed And Blocked Arteries Triple Bypass Birmingham Airport Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham British Heart Foundation Just Giving Page Local Junior League Fitness Presence Of Mind Ability To Carry Out CPR Quick Thinking Three Unknown Heroes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Brazilian steakhouse with gaucho chefs to open in NottinghamChefs carve the meat at the table

Read more »

Nottingham company blasts 'appalling comment' about tragic officerThe online user falsely claimed they worked for the Nottingham bus operator

Read more »

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest in Standoff Over Elliot Anderson TransferManchester City have effectively walked away from a deal to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest after the club rejected a £106m plus add-ons offer. Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis is holding out for a higher up-front fee, but City are prepared to walk away if their valuation is not met.

Read more »

Telford cardiac arrest survivor set for unique CPR challengePeter Corr is eyeing up his next challenge after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2019.

Read more »