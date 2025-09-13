Nottingham Forest Confirms 25-Man Squad for 2025/26 Premier League Season

Nottingham Forest has announced its finalized Premier League squad for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The squad list includes notable changes due to Ola Aina's injury and Taiwo Awoniyi's inclusion.

Nottingham Forest has finalized its 25-man Premier League squad for the 2025/26 season following the September 1st closure of the summer transfer window. As stated in Premier League regulations, each club had to submit their list before the resumption of matches this weekend after the international break. The regulations stipulate a maximum of 17 non-'Home Grown Player' selections, and players under 21 years old (born on or after January 1, 2004) are exempt from the count.

A last-minute change to Forest's squad occurred due to full-back Ola Aina's injury. A hamstring issue sustained during international duty with Nigeria is expected to sideline him for at least three months. As a result, Aina has been removed from the squad list. Striker Taiwo Awoniyi has reportedly benefited from his teammate's absence and has been included instead. Nottingham Forest released a statement regarding Aina's injury, expressing their support: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Ola Aina sustained a hamstring injury whilst on international duty which will see him sidelined for a period of time. The defender picked up the injury in the tenth minute of Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa on Tuesday. Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ola and wishes him a speedy recovery.” Zach Abbott and Jair Cunha, both classified as Under-21 players, are not counted within the 25-man limit. Forest will return to action on Saturday for new head coach Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge. They will face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (12:30pm kick-off).





