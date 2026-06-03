Nottingham Forest: Cooper Identifies Areas for Improvement Ahead of Busy Off-Season

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has outlined his plans for the upcoming off-season, with a focus on adding balance and competition to his squad. The goalkeeping department and central defense are areas that require attention, while the club is also looking to strengthen their midfield and address issues out wide. Cooper wants at least two players at a high level in each position and is open to the possibility of some players leaving the club.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has identified a need for only a handful of additions to his squad, aiming for balance and competition in each position.

He prefers to have at least two players at a high level for each role. While it may not be a particularly busy off-season, it will still be an important one for Forest. One area that requires attention is the goalkeeping department. Stefan Ortega, who joined on a short-term contract during the winter window, proved to be an excellent signing.

However, with Matz Sels as the current number one and no European football on offer, Ortega would have to settle for a place on the bench. The indication is that Ortega wants to play regularly, and he has previously expressed a desire to return to his homeland. With Angus Gunn and Brice Samba both leaving as free agents, this would leave John Victor as the sole competition for Sels.

The Brazilian did not convince when given his chance before sustaining a season-ending knee injury, so Forest will need to ensure they are sufficiently strong in this position. In defense, Forest's center-back options have been limited due to injuries to Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, and Felipe. At times, one of the center-backs had to fill in, and as such, Jair Cunha, Zach Abbott, and Morato can all be ruled out as long-term options for that particular position.

There has been some noise about Savona potentially being eyed for a move. The 23-year-old did show some glimpses of what he could offer in English football but it wasn't particularly easy for him. In Luca Netz, Forest might just have a bit of a gem on their hands. He is still a bit rough around the edges but he looks to have something about him and can play a part next term.

In midfield, Forest had their eye on reinforcing their resources midway through the campaign. Talk about reigniting interest in the likes of Celtic's Arne Engels and Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi has continued since. Whatever happens with Anderson, the club will look to get some of his midfield colleagues committed to new deals. Nicolas Dominguez and Ibrahim Sangare could be in line for improved terms.

Out wide was a problem area for Forest in 2025/26. They made strengthening their flanks a priority last summer but the players brought in had a tough time of it. Hudson-Odoi's season ending early and Chris Wood returning to fitness actually resulted in Pereira hitting upon a set-up that worked. Morgan Gibbs-White moving to the left and Igor Jesus playing behind Wood got results and the best out of the Brazilian.

However, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see him depart. The Reds can't simply rip up everything they did 12 months ago and start again, though; some players will need to be given time to adapt. James McAtee is another case in point. He has regularly impressed in training but hasn't pulled up too many trees in competitive action





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