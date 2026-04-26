Nottingham Forest Face Aston Villa in Europa League Semi-Final

Nottingham Forest are set to compete against Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final, with significant financial rewards and a potential Champions League spot at stake. The Reds have already earned over £13 million in prize money during their impressive European run.

Nottingham Forest 's European adventure continues next week as they prepare for a highly anticipated Europa League semi-final clash against fellow Premier League team Aston Villa .

This represents a significant moment for the club, having overcome a challenging season domestically and now finding themselves within touching distance of a major European final. The Reds secured their place in the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over Portuguese side Porto in the quarter-finals, a testament to their resilience and tactical adaptability.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw in Portugal, but a 1-0 win at the City Ground propelled them into the last four, setting up an all-English encounter that promises to be a captivating spectacle. Reaching the final in Istanbul next month is now just two games away, and ultimately, lifting the Europa League trophy is within their grasp, a feat that would be particularly remarkable considering their primary focus this season has been avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

The ambition to compete for silverware has been a long-held vision of owner Evangelos Marinakis, and this European run is a clear indication of the club's progress and potential. The financial rewards of this successful Europa League campaign are already substantial, and will continue to grow with each stage Forest progresses. Participation in the league phase alone guaranteed each of the 36 teams a payment of £3.7 million.

Beyond this base amount, each win in the league phase earned an additional £389,000, while a draw yielded £130,000. Nottingham Forest’s performance in the league phase – four wins and two draws from eight matches – resulted in an additional £1,816,000 in prize money. Finishing 13th in the league phase standings further added to their earnings, securing an additional £260,000. The journey through the knockout stages has been equally lucrative.

Reaching the round of 16 brought a further £1.5 million, supplemented by £260,000 for navigating the play-off round. A quarter-final appearance added £2.2 million to their prize pot, and reaching the semi-finals has already banked them £3.9 million. To date, Nottingham Forest has earned approximately £13,636,000 in prize money from the Europa League. Should they overcome Aston Villa and reach the final, they stand to receive an additional £6.1 million.

The ultimate prize, winning the Europa League, would bring a further £5.2 million, along with the significant benefit of automatic qualification for the Champions League, a prospect that would dramatically enhance the club’s prestige and financial standing. Nottingham Forest’s path to the semi-finals has been a challenging one, requiring them to overcome a series of formidable opponents. Their quarter-final victory over Porto was a particularly impressive achievement, demonstrating their ability to compete with established European teams.

Prior to that, they successfully navigated ties against Danish side FC Midtjylland in the round of 16 and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in the play-offs, showcasing their adaptability and resilience. The first leg of the semi-final against Aston Villa will be played at the City Ground on Thursday, with an 8pm kick-off, providing the Forest faithful with a home advantage.

The return leg will take place a week later at Villa Park on Thursday, May 7, promising a tense and decisive encounter. The team, under the guidance of manager Vitor Pereira, will be looking to replicate the form that saw them defeat Porto, securing a 1-0 victory at home after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The stakes are high, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric as Nottingham Forest strive to continue their remarkable Europa League journey and bring European glory back to the City Ground. The club is actively engaging with fans through social media, encouraging supporters to stay updated via their Facebook page





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Forest Aston Villa Europa League Semi-Final Football Prize Money Vitor Pereira

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pereira Faces Selection Dilemmas for Nottingham Forest's Crucial Sunderland ClashNottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira is considering his options for the important away game against Sunderland as they aim to secure their Premier League status. The team is on a seven-game unbeaten run but faces challenges with player availability, particularly the absence of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Read more »

Vitor Pereira explains secret Nottingham Forest training ground weapon amid relegation battleVitor Pereira's Nottingham Forest face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a crucial Premier League clash

Read more »

Nottingham Forest should feel encouraged amid poor Sunderland stats pre-Stadium of Light showdownThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Premier League LIVE: Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest - build-up, team news, stats & head-to-headFollow live as Sunderland host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Read more »

Premier League release statement after Sunderland goal controversy vs Nottingham ForestThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

What Pereira told Nottingham Forest players before huge win as 'Champions League' point madeLatest Nottingham Forest news as Vitor Pereira's Reds thump Sunderland 5-0 to claim big Premier League win

Read more »