Nottingham Forest are in talks with defender Neco Williams over an improved contract, with Premier League clubs Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester United among those interested in his situation. Williams has impressed on the left of a back four for Vitor Pereira’s side this season, and his performances have caught the attention of several clubs.

Nottingham Forest open talks with defender Neco Williams over improved contract amid growing interest from Premier League clubs. Newcastle, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Everton among the clubs interested in his situation.

He impressed on the left of a back four for Vitor Pereira’s side this season, and has been one of few bright sparks in an otherwise troubled campaign for his team. Williams would be a statement of intent for Forest if they are able to get a deal over the line, but the Reds cannot offer what Villa can at the moment.

Unai Emery’s men are on the verge of securing a return to the league phase of the Champions League, having ended Forest’s hopes in their recent Europa League semi-final. With that in mind, Villa are surely well-placed to be an attractive proposition for Williams this summer, especially since he would likely become an immediate starter for them.

At 25, the defender still has plenty of time left in his career, but he will surely have a desire to test himself at the highest level as soon as possible





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Forest Neco Williams Improved Contract Premier League Clubs Champions League Europa League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest can send statement of intent to Premier League rivals with Neco Williams agreementThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Man Utd rival three clubs in surprise move for Nottingham Forest defenderManchester United are considering a shock move for Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, but they are not the only Premier League club in the race for his signature.

Read more »

Morgan Gibbs-White latest as Vitor Pereira provides Nottingham Forest injury updateNottingham Forest face Manchester United at Old Trafford this weekend in their penultimate match of the season

Read more »

Vitor Pereira discusses Nottingham Forest future after Premier League survival securedNottingham Forest secured Premier League survival with two games to spare under head coach Vitor Pereira

Read more »