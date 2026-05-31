Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis attends UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was invited to a lavish UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest, where he joined top football and business leaders from across Europe. The dinner was hosted by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, European Football Clubs chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was invited to a lavish UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest, where he joined top football and business leaders from across Europe.

The gathering brought together leading names from sport, media, technology, investment and entertainment sectors. The dinner was hosted by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin, European Football Clubs chairman and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi, and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Other notable attendees included Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Arsenal and Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, Fulham owner Shahid Khan, Manchester City chairman Khalifa Al Mubarak, and RedBird Capital and AC Milan executive Jerry Cardinale.

Additionally, PepsiCo chairman Ramon Laguarta, Ferrari chairman John Elkann, and Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff were present. Topics under consideration included media rights, streaming, AI, supporter engagement, ownership structures, premium experiences and strategic investments. Marinakis contributed his knowledge, experience and forward-thinking approach to shaping the future of the sports industry, drawing on decades of involvement across football, media, shipping and global investments.

The dinner aimed to facilitate discussions and collaborations between the attendees, who are at the forefront of the sports industry. The UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest provided a unique platform for the attendees to share their insights and expertise, and to explore new opportunities for growth and development in the sports industry. The event was a testament to the power of football to bring people together and to drive innovation and progress.

As the sports industry continues to evolve, it is clear that events like this will play an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Marinakis's participation in the dinner was a significant moment for Nottingham Forest, as it highlighted the club's commitment to innovation and progress. The dinner was a reminder that football is not just a sport, but a global industry that requires collaboration and innovation to thrive.

The UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest was a significant event in the sports industry, and it will be interesting to see how the discussions and collaborations that took place will shape the future of football. The event was a testament to the power of football to bring people together and to drive innovation and progress. As the sports industry continues to evolve, it is clear that events like this will play an increasingly important role in shaping its future.

The dinner was a reminder that football is not just a sport, but a global industry that requires collaboration and innovation to thrive. The UEFA Champions League dinner in Budapest was a significant event in the sports industry, and it will be interesting to see how the discussions and collaborations that took place will shape the future of football





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Nottingham Forest UEFA Champions League Evangelos Marinakis Aleksander Čeferin Nasser Al Khelaifi Michael Rubin

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