Nottingham Forest's Murillo not for sale this summer, says Everton's former chief executive

Nottingham Forest's star defender Murillo will not be sold this summer, according to Everton's former chief executive Wyness. The 23-year-old Brazilian has recently extended his contract until 2030, making him a crucial player for the team ahead of next season.

Nottingham Forest 's star defender Murillo will not be sold this summer, according to Everton's former chief executive Wyness . The 23-year-old Brazilian has recently extended his contract until 2030, making him a crucial player for the team ahead of next season.

Despite interest from top clubs, Murillo's new contract means that any potential buyer will have to pay a premium for his signature. Wyness believes that Murillo will be at the City Ground for another season, and only a 'silly' bid will prompt the club to consider selling him.

Forest are looking to get back to their previous form and have a chance to do so, but they will need to address the goalkeeper position, which is linked with several players leaving the team. Manchester United and Manchester City are battling for the future of England international Elliott Anderson, but Vitor Pereira will want to avoid losing anyone else. The club will need to keep as many players as possible to push Forest back up the Premier League table.

Forest's transfer dealings will be handled personally by Evangelos Marinakis this summer, and the club will be in a seller's market if they decide to sell. However, with money being tight this summer, it's unlikely that Murillo will be sold, and he will be there for another season





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Forest Murillo Wyness Elliott Anderson Vitor Pereira Evangelos Marinakis Premier League

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jair Cunha faces Inevitable Exit from Nottingham Forest amid Viery Transfer NewsJair Cunha has had a mixed season at Nottingham Forest. We examine how the defender could now be set for a departure from the City Ground this summer.

Read more »

Ally McCoist Left Red-Faced as 'Massive' Vitor Pereira Gamble Pays Off at Nottingham ForestVitor Pereira not only kept Nottingham Forest in the Premier League but also took them on a European journey. Doubters have well and truly been silenced.

Read more »

Nottingham Forest: Midfield star Elliot Anderson leans towards Manchester City moveThere is a growing expectation Elliot Anderson will leave the City Ground this summer.

Read more »

Nottingham Forest: Midfield star Elliot Anderson leans towards Manchester City moveThere is a growing expectation Elliot Anderson will leave the City Ground this summer.

Read more »