Nottingham Forest's Walking Wounded Remain a Worry Ahead of Premier League Finishing Push

Nottingham Forest's recent struggles have left head coach Vitor Pereira unsure if they will be able to call upon their key injured players in their remaining Premier League games. A tough schedule has taken its toll on the squad, and Pereira is concerned about the impact on their fitness.

Head coach Vitor Pereira is unsure whether Nottingham Forest will recover any of their walking wounded for their remaining games of the season. The Reds will go into their final two matches knowing they are mathematically assured of another year of Premier League football.

Their point against Newcastle United could have been a hard-fought win, despite having a number of key men missing. Morgan Gibbs-White, Murillo, Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, and Dan Ndoye were notable absentees at the City Ground, and it remains to be seen whether they will be fit for Sunday’s trip to face Manchester United





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Nottingham Forest Premier League Vitor Pereira Manchester United Europa League Walking Wounded Walking Wounded Torres Gibbs-White United Aina Villa

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