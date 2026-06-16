Nottingham Magistrates' Court Convicts Several Individuals on Various Charges

Nottingham Magistrates' Court hears around 100 cases each day, and recently convicted several individuals on various charges, including burglary, theft, fraud, and more.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court hears around 100 cases each day. The court recently convicted several individuals on various charges. One case involved a 32-year-old woman from Sherwood Way, Selston, who indicated she would plead guilty to burglary dwelling and theft with no violence.

She was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £150 in compensation. Her guilty plea was taken into account. Another case involved a 47-year-old man from St Austell Drive, Nottingham, who pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £40 in compensation.

His guilty plea was also taken into account. In a separate case, a 40-year-old man from New Road, Basildon, indicated he would plead guilty to fraud by false representation. He was ordered to pay £2,250 in compensation and a further £200 fine. His guilty plea was taken into account.

A 54-year-old woman from St Michael's Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. She was remanded on conditional bail and will appear at the same court on July 13. The bail conditions state she should not be in possession of any dog in public without it wearing a muzzle and being on a lead at all times.

In another case, a man pleaded guilty to sending an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message/matter by public communication network. He was remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on July 17. A 19-year-old man from Carden Park Hotel, Chester, indicated he would plead guilty to possessing an extreme pornographic image or images portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead/alive animal. He was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on August 7.

The bail conditions state he should not have any unsupervised contact where any person under the age of 18 is present, and should not sleep or reside at any address where any person under the age of 18 is present. A 42-year-old man from Sharpley Avenue, Coalville, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified. He was remanded in custody before an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on July 3.

A 37-year-old man from Hallfields, Edwalton, indicated he would plead guilty to possessing a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis/cannabis resin). He was handed a 12-month community order and must do 80 hours unpaid work. A 46-year-old man from Snowberry Gardens, Lincoln, indicated he would plead guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order after acquittal. The hearing was adjourned to July 15, when he appeared at the same court.

A 33-year-old man from London Road, Newark-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty. The case has been committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence, with the next hearing on June 26. A 38-year-old man from Wimpole Road, Beeston, pleaded not guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis as a vehicle driver. The court has issued a warrant for his arrest without bail.

A 53-year-old man from Bentinck Court, Nottingham, indicated he would plead guilty to possessing a controlled drug of Class A (cocaine). He was remanded on conditional bail and will appear at the same court on July 10. His bail conditions state he must live and sleep at the same address each night





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Nottingham Magistrates' Court Burglary Theft Fraud Possessing A Controlled Drug

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