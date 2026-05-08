Nottingham man denies murder charge after stabbing victim with 'zombie-style' knife

A young Nottingham man accused of murder stabbed his victim to death with a "zombie-style" knife in a city underpass, a trial has heard. The accused, Matthew Smith, denies the charge and claims self-defence.

A young Nottingham man accused of murder stabbed his victim to death with a "zombie-style" knife in a city underpass, a trial has heard. Matthew Smith then fled from the scene in St Ann's and disposed of the weapon he used to kill Marley Gascoine and the clothing he was wearing, a jury was told.

But the man on trial will say it was Mr Gascoine and not him who took the blade to the scene and that he used it in self-defence, the prosecution claim. Smith, of First Avenue, Carlton, is on trial for murdering his 20-year-old victim, which he denies





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Nottingham Murder Zombie-Style Knife Self-Defence Drug Dealing

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