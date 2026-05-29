Nottingham Man Spared Jail After Police Find £10,000 Cash and Cannabis in Raid

Kevan McKenzie, 25, received a suspended sentence after over two years of legal proceedings, during which he turned his life around by quitting cannabis and staying out of trouble.

A man who was found with over £10,000 in cash and cannabis during a police raid has been spared an immediate prison sentence because of the time it took to bring his case to court and his efforts to turn his life around.

Kevan McKenzie, 25, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16, where he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. The court heard that messages recovered from his mobile phones showed discussions about buying wholesale amounts of a class B drug from London.

However, due to the significant delay of more than two years in concluding the case and the fact that McKenzie has stayed out of trouble since his arrest, the judge decided against an immediate custodial sentence. Judge Gregory Dickinson told McKenzie, 'But for the passage of time and the significant efforts you have made since you would be going to prison today. But having read all I have about you there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

I can see you have made very great efforts and strides to live a law-abiding life.

' The case began on January 12, 2024, when police executed a warrant at a flat in Nottingham where McKenzie was living. Prosecutor Georgina Miller said that during the search, officers found small amounts of cannabis, dealer bags, scales, mobile phones, and £10,585 in cash, either loose or bundled up in a drawer. McKenzie refused to provide the PIN numbers for his phones, but forensic analysis allowed police to access messages.

Miller stated, 'They included messages from another male telling how he imported cannabis from the USA and could have someone transport it from London to Nottingham for a fee.

' In his police interview, McKenzie, who now lives on Brown Street, claimed the cannabis was for his personal use and the money was from legitimate earnings. However, he later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the sale of cannabis, and possession of criminal property. His defense lawyer, Jonathon Dee, argued that McKenzie's offending was limited to a short period in January 2024 and that he has since made significant changes.

Dee said, 'In terms of the wholesale amount, someone was offering to sell him drugs from London but all that fell apart because he wanted the defendant to pay for a taxi and he did not want to. At the time he was selling to support his habit which started, sadly, when he was aged just 14. He now no longer smokes cannabis and these proceedings have perhaps been the wake-up call he needed.

' The court acknowledged McKenzie's efforts at rehabilitation, including staying out of trouble and quitting cannabis. The suspended sentence means he will avoid jail if he complies with conditions set by the court over the next two years. This case highlights the challenges in the justice system regarding delays and the potential for offenders to reform.

McKenzie's journey from a teenager using cannabis to a young man facing serious drug charges serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of early intervention. The court's decision to give him a chance to prove his rehabilitation reflects a balancing act between punishment and the opportunity for change.

The case also underscores the role of forensic technology in uncovering criminal activity, as police were able to access encrypted phones despite the defendant's refusal to cooperate. McKenzie now has the opportunity to rebuild his life without a prison sentence hanging over him, provided he adheres to the terms of his suspension. The community will watch to see if he can maintain his law-abiding path and become a productive member of society





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannabis Sentencing Nottingham Drug Supply Rehabilitation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elliot Anderson transfer state of play amid Nottingham Forest & Man City 'gulf'Nottingham Forest ace Elliot Anderson is wanted by Manchester United and Manchester City ahead of the transfer window

Read more »

Man sentenced to over two years in jail for violent early-morning petrol station assaultA 28-year-old man has been jailed for two years and two months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) for a brutal attack on a petrol station forecourt in Barrow. The assault, which occurred at around 3:35 am on August 10, 2025, left the victim with serious facial injuries and a broken jaw requiring surgery with metal plates. CCTV evidence showed the attacker, Stone, engaged in a verbal altercation before punching the victim, knocking him down, and then delivering an additional 19 punches and eight kicks to the head and face. Police condemned the vicious attack, highlighting the lasting injuries inflicted.

Read more »

Man Utd make Elliot Anderson decision as Man City push ahead with £100m moveElliot Anderson has been high on Manchester United's shortlist this summer, but Manchester City are also keen on securing the England international's signature

Read more »

Should Nottingham Forest sell Elliot Anderson? The arguments for and againstNottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window opening

Read more »