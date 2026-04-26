Nottingham Parks Set for Major Revitalization in Five-Year Plan

Nottingham City Council unveils a £5 million plan to restore its parks and green spaces to their former glory, aiming to regain its position as a national leader in Green Flag awards after facing financial challenges following the pandemic.

Nottingham , a city once celebrated for its abundance of beautiful parks, is embarking on an ambitious five-year plan to reclaim its position as a national leader in green space quality.

In 2019, Nottingham proudly held 68 Green Flag awards – a record unmatched by any other council in the United Kingdom. However, the subsequent challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting financial difficulties, including a Section 114 notice effectively declaring bankruptcy, led to significant cuts in park maintenance and a decline in the city’s Green Flag portfolio.

While the parks remained accessible, the cost of applying for and maintaining the Green Flag status, which runs into hundreds of pounds per application, became unsustainable under the strained budget. Despite these hardships, the council continued to prioritize the care of its green spaces, relying on dedicated volunteers and focusing on essential maintenance.

Now, with improving financial stability and a resurgence in local retail, Nottingham City Council is poised to revitalize its parks and green spaces, aiming to once again top the Green Flag league table. The comprehensive restoration plan, set to begin in 2026 and conclude in 2029, encompasses a wide range of improvements across several key parks.

The historic Arboretum will see the repair of its iconic fountain, the replacement of a bell stolen in February 2025, and the restoration of the renowned dahlia bed, formerly the longest in Europe. The Green Heart area, built on the site of the former Broad Marsh shopping centre, will benefit from new interpretive displays detailing its history.

Bilborough Park is slated for the creation of a vibrant wildflower meadow and enhanced flower beds, all geared towards achieving the high standards required for Green Flag accreditation. King Edward's Park in Sneinton will receive a modern new play area, alongside improved signage and waste disposal facilities to enhance its overall appearance.

Even Woodthorpe Park, the headquarters of the Nottingham City Council’s Green Space team, will undergo significant changes, including new interpretive elements, restoration of the formal gardens, a revitalized rose garden, and an expansion of the existing wildflower meadow. Sandy Banks Park in Bestwood, a strong contender for a Green Flag Award, will introduce a children’s trail focused on the local bee population and their unique nesting habits in the sand.

The council’s ambition extends beyond mere restoration; it aims to aggressively increase the number of Green Flag awards held by the city. Plans are already underway to submit applications for an additional five Green Flags in 2026, followed by six in 2027, eight in 2028, and a further five in 2029.

Councillor Sam Lux, the Executive Member for Climate, Energy and Nature, emphasized the council’s unwavering commitment to its parks, stating that despite the financial pressures of recent years, the quality of the green spaces was never compromised. He highlighted the continued care provided by the council, the support for volunteers, and the protection of essential standards.

Councillor Lux views the five-year programme as a demonstration of renewed investment, a strengthened operational approach, and a deep commitment to providing safe, welcoming, and well-managed parks for all communities in Nottingham. He also clarified that the pursuit of Green Flag awards is not solely about accolades, but about showcasing the value placed on these spaces and their crucial role in the health, well-being, and civic pride of the city.

The 68 Green Flags achieved in 2019 were distributed across various categories – 39 for parks, 22 for community green spaces, three for university parks, and four for heritage sites – making Nottingham the leading city outside of London in terms of Green Flag recognition





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