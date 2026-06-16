A survey shows public trust in Nottinghamshire Police has fallen to an all-time low, with less than half of residents expressing confidence. Victims' families and community leaders cite recent failings, including the handling of the Valdo Calocane case, and call for urgent reforms, increased visible policing, and a crackdown on crime to restore faith.

Less than half of the population in Nottinghamshire express confidence in the local police force, marking the lowest recorded figure since regular surveys began in June 2017.

This troubling statistic comes amid heightened scrutiny of policing in the region, particularly following the 2023 attacks by Valdo Calocane, which exposed significant failings in how the force handled a known dangerous individual. Community leaders and victims' families are calling for urgent reforms, citing inadequate street policing, a perceived rise in anti-social behavior, and a lack of visible officer presence as core reasons for eroding public trust.

Some residents note that young people no longer feel deterred by the threat of legal consequences, contributing to issues like knife carrying and open drug dealing. The force has defended itself by pointing to other feedback channels showing more positive results, but critics argue that tangible, on-the-ground action is needed to restore faith.

The Police and Crime Commissioner acknowledged the survey results but emphasized that the percentage of people who actively lack confidence has slightly decreased, suggesting many respondents offer neutral rather than negative ratings. Nonetheless, the overarching narrative points to a deep-seated crisis of confidence requiring systemic changes, better community integration, and a focused crackdown on repeat offenders. The title captures the core issue: Nottingham Police at Record Low Confidence as Community Demands Action.

The summary concisely states that a survey shows public trust in Nottinghamshire Police has hit an all-time low, prompting calls for urgent reforms from victims' families and community leaders, while the force points to mixed data and stresses the dedication of its officers. The category is clearly Crime & Justice, reflecting the policing and public safety themes.

Topics must be limited to five, so they include Public Confidence, Nottinghamshire Police, Knife Crime, Valdo Calocane Inquiry, and Police Reform, all directly drawn from the text's substantive content. Further analysis reveals that the confidence crisis is linked to high-profile failures, such as the inability to arrest Calocane before his murderous rampage, which left families feeling betrayed.

Dr. Sanjoy Kumar, father of victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar, argues that a genuine crackdown on crime, including better use of technology and inter-agency cooperation, is essential for rebuilding trust. Youth workers like Marcellus Baz highlight that declining confidence is not just about individual incidents but a broader sense of disillusionment fueled by perceived misconduct, lack of accountability, and insufficient community engagement. They stress that while many officers work diligently, the force must ensure consistency, openness, and meaningful dialogue with all communities.

The survey data, collected quarterly since 2017, serves as a stark indicator, though the Police and Crime Commissioner notes that neutral responses may skew the picture. Still, the fact that less than 50% have confidence underscores a critical need for strategies that increase visible policing, address anti-social behavior, and demonstrate that the force is listening and responding to public concerns.

In a city with a large student population, ensuring safety is vital for economic and social vibrancy, making this issue even more pressing. Ultimately, restoring public trust will require more than data points; it demands a demonstrable shift in how the police operate, interact, and protect every resident





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Public Confidence Nottinghamshire Police Knife Crime Valdo Calocane Inquiry Police Reform

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