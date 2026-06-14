Nottingham Post Funeral Notices

The following individuals have passed away and their funeral services are being held in the Nottingham area. Ann, Robert Elmer Chambers, a woman in Norfolk, Dean, Michael, Olive, Scott Arthur Ivan, Katherine, Annette, and Will are among those who have passed away. Their funeral services will be held at various locations, including Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium, Bramcote Crematorium, Gedling Crematorium, and Southwell Minster. Donations can be made in their memory to various charities, including Epilepsy Action, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Alzheimer's Research, Nottinghamshire Hospice, and Cancer Research UK.

Here are the notices published in the Nottingham Post this week. Our thoughts are with friends and family affected of Radcliffe on Trent Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Ann was a wonderful, Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

A celebration of her life will take place on 16th June 2026 at 1.15PM Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium Family Flowers Only All enquiries to M. A. Mills Funeral Service, 38 Main Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottingham, NG12 2AA. Tel: 0115 9336906. Robert Elmer Chambers, Ex GPO engineer from Radcliffe on Trent passed away at home on Friday 15th May 2026, aged 94 years.

Robert's funeral will be held at Bramcote Crematorium on Monday 22nd June at 11:30am Radcliffe & District 59 Main Road Radcliffe on Trent NG12 2BJ 0115 933 2257 www.lymn.co.uk, Nottingham. Passed away peacefully in Norfolk, on 23rd May 2026, aged 66 years. Much loved and missed by her daughter Alicia. Funeral service to take place at Gedling Crematorium on Thursday 25th June 2026 at 1.30pm.

Flowers are welcome. All enquiries to: A.W. Lymn Hutchinson House 296 Southwell Road East Rainworth NG21 0EB 01623 797647 www.lymn.co.uk Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2026 aged 60 years. Loving Dad to Cassie, Sian, Jared, Lewis and Megan, proud Grandad of Jaxson and Leo, Dear Son of Cliff and the late June, a Special Brother to Donna, a much loved Uncle and friend to many.

Resting now after a life well lived, you will be remembered with love xxx Funeral service at St. Marys Church Melton Mowbray on Thursday 18th June 2026 at 1:30pm followed by interment at Melton Mowbray Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations for Epilepsy Action will be collected at Dean's service or can be made by pressing the donate now button below. All enquiries to Shane Mousley at Butterfly Funeral Services, Merchants Common, East Goscote, LE7 3XR. Tel: 0116 269 8120.

(Clfton) Passed peacefully away on Thursday 21st May 2026. Funeral service at Gedling Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June 2026 at 2.30 pm. No flowers please. Donations to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

After 94 years, our Dad passed peacefully at 8am on Friday 5th June. We are so grateful that he was still able to be in his happy place, turning wood at home, right until last week. Dad had farewell chats in the on Thursday with each of his children; Steve, Chris, Andrew, Richard, Nick, Kath, Matt & Sarah and was looking forward to being reunited with his loving wife, Elizabeth. Sadly passed away on 18th March 2026.

His burial will be held at Hollygate Memorial Woodlands, on Friday 5th June at 14:30. Donations can be made in Michael's loving memory to the Salvation Army. A.M. Buckingham Funeral Services 6 The Precinct, Cotgrave, Nottingham, NG12 3JQ. Tel: 0115 989 0060.

Olive passed away peacefully at age 107 at Silverwood care home in Beeston. Now reunited with beloved husband Bryan. Olive will be so dearly missed by her loving daughter Leonore and son-in-law Frank. A funeral service to celebrate Olive's life will be held on Monday 15th June 2026 at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel at 11.30am.

Donations in loving memory of Olive are being collected on the day of the funeral service and will go to support Alzheimer's Society. For more information please contact Julie Wesson funeral directors 21 Villa Street Beeston NG9 2NY 0115 922 6577. Scott Arthur Ivan, Sadly passed away at the age of 94 on 20.05.2026. He will be missed by all his loving family and friends.

Ivan's funeral will be held at Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June at 10:45am. The service will be followed by a celebration of his life at The Rose & Crown, Cotgrave. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers, to Alzheimer's Research. FAMILY'S REQUEST TO WEAR BLUE AND YELLOW - In memory of Ivan Sadly passed away on 17.05.2026 aged 83.

Katherine's funeral will be held at Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium On 18.06.2026 at 14:30 Followed by a celebration of her life at Langar Cum Barnstone Community Hall. Donations can be made in Katherine's Loving memory to Annette sadly passed away on the 27th April 2026 aged 91 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Jim. She will be so dearly missed by her daughters Susan & Ruth, her son Paul and all of her family and friends.

A service to celebrate Annette's life will be held at Bramcote Crematorium in the Reflection Chapel on Friday the 19th of June 2026 at 1.30pm. Donations in loving memory of Annette are being collected on the day of her funeral service and will be go to support the amazing work of Nottinghamshire Hospice. For more information please contact Julie Wesson funeral directors 21 Villa Street Beeston NG9 2NY 0115 922 6577. (Will) Aged 81 after a short illness.

Greatly loved husband of Diane and brother to Andrea and David. Funeral service at Southwell Minster, Thursday 25th June 2026 at 2:00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o D. J. Hall Funeral Directors 62 King St, Southwell, Notts.





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Nottingham Funeral Notices Obituaries Deaths Rushcliffe Oaks Crematorium Bramcote Crematorium Gedling Crematorium Southwell Minster Epilepsy Action Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Alzheimer's Research Nottinghamshire Hospice Cancer Research UK

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