Nottingham's Lister Gate: Revival Hopes Amidst Persistent Concerns

Businesses in Nottingham's Lister Gate area are witnessing signs of revival with new shops opening, but concerns about anti-social behaviour and a lack of diversity persist.

Businesses in Nottingham 's struggling city centre , specifically the Lister Gate area, are seeing signs of a potential revival but express concerns about persisting issues. In the past, Lister Gate was a bustling shopping destination, but in recent years, it, along with the nearby Broad Marsh area, has faced decline with many units left vacant. However, a wave of new businesses, including Costa Coffee, Tossed salad bar, and Superdry, moving into the street suggest a positive turn.

The redevelopment of the former Broadmarsh shopping centre, which includes the creation of Green Heart park and a new £25 million NHS facility, further fuels optimism about the area's future. \Despite this positive momentum, Philip Trease, managing director of Weavers, a family wine merchant operating on Castle Gate for nearly two centuries, warns about rampant anti-social behaviour plaguing the area. He cites open drug use, dealing, and people defecating in shop doorways as significant problems. He also expresses concerns about vehicles using the pedestrianised area as a shortcut, putting pedestrians at risk. Besides the issue of anti-social behaviour, Trease believes a more diverse range of shops is needed to attract customers and fears the potential closure of M&S, a long-standing flagship store on Lister Gate, which could hinder progress. \However, some long-standing businesses around Lister Gate have a more optimistic outlook. Pratyush Batra, manager of Bombay Delicatessen on nearby Carrington Street, believes that people are now intentionally visiting the area, not just sticking to popular spots like Old Market Square or Hockley. He sees a vibrant future for the area, citing the increasing variety of businesses, including bars and barbers, Ezzy Parker, who works at Carrington Street's Cured café and bar, chimes in with this optimism. She observes a noticeable improvement in the area's atmosphere and notes the influx of new shops and passing trade. The East Midlands Chamber also shares a positive outlook, stating that Lister Gate's recent influx of businesses signifies a renewed confidence in the area as a thriving shopping destination.





