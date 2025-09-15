Nottingham's Tallest Building Proposal Faces Rejection, Developer Accuses City Council of Obstructing Investment

A £150 million student tower project in Nottingham has been recommended for refusal by city planners, leading to accusations of obstruction from the developer. CODE's ambition to build two towers - one 19 stories and another 27 stories - has been met with concerns about design, impact on the city's appearance, traffic, and suitability of accommodations. CODE argues the project is vital for Nottingham's growth, while city officials cite concerns voiced by residents and planning experts.

The developer behind plans for Nottingham 's tallest building has accused the city council of hindering investment and obstructing a major development project. CODE's proposal to construct two student towers, one 19-storeys and the other 27-storeys, on the former Base 51 site has been recommended for refusal by city planners.

They cite concerns about the design and size of the proposed structure, its potential impact on Nottingham's appearance, strain on city highways, and the suitability of studio-type accommodation for students. Despite these objections, CODE managing director Jamie Lewis argues that the project, valued at £150 million, represents a crucial investment for Nottingham, which is facing financial pressures.Lewis expressed frustration over the city council's handling of the project, claiming it has been the 'worst experience ever'. He contends that the council lacks justification for rejecting the scheme, highlighting that the site had been earmarked for high-rise development for two decades, yet CODE is the first to propose a concrete plan. The company has already incurred costs of around £1 million on the proposal and warns that refusal will result in a costly appeal. Chris May, a lawyer from Freeths assisting CODE, revealed that the council faces potentially significant financial penalties if the project is taken to the Government's Planning Inspectorate, which has the authority to overturn planning decisions and order councils to cover the costs. May asserted that the council's approach has been unreasonable, pointing out that while CODE was aware of planners' preferences for a circular building, other concerns raised, such as student amenities and highway accessibility, surfaced unexpectedly two years into the planning process. He criticized the city council for bringing up issues late in the process and rejecting solutions previously deemed acceptable within other development projects. May also challenged the council's claims about detrimental impacts on residents, arguing that concerns about sunlight and noise were exaggerated. Lewis defended the need for studio-style accommodation, citing successful CODE developments in Leicester, Coventry, and Sheffield, and emphasized the benefits of providing students with independent living options. He expressed bewilderment at the council's resistance to such a development, questioning their commitment to offering choice to students. Looking ahead to the crucial planning meeting, Lewis stated that none of the other councils he had worked with had been as difficult as Nottingham City Council, with similar schemes receiving approval within six months. He criticized the lack of thorough analysis and reliance on personal preferences instead of objective assessment. He added that despite efforts to address concerns, including incorporating expert design input, a comprehensive architectural report, and design adjustments to acknowledge Nottingham's literary heritage, the council remained unconvinced. May concluded that the outcome hinges on whether council members prioritize the project's immense potential benefits over their personal stanc





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Development Student Housing Investment Planning Permission City Council Disagreement

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham council spending £400,000 to livestream meetingsCity councillors have long called for improved audio and livestreaming capabilities for the authority’s public meetings

Read more »

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Gunners show £250m squad investment was worthwhileArsenal came into this season on the back of a busy summer transfer window where they spent around £250m and brought in eight players, and against Nottingham Forest the Gunners showed the reason behind such aggressive recruitment.

Read more »

Ange Postecoglou says he 'cannot afford to waste time' at Nottingham ForestAnge Postecoglou says his appointment at Nottingham Forest is not a 'project' and he will seek to instantly implement a new style of play at the club.

Read more »

Jason Sudeikis beams with joy as his beloved team Arsenal clinch victory over Nottingham ForestJason Sudeikis couldn't hide his delight as he watched his beloved team Arsenal storm to victory against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.

Read more »

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Gunners show £250m squad investment was worthwhileArsenal came into this season on the back of a busy summer transfer window where they spent around £250m and brought in eight players, and against Nottingham Forest the Gunners showed the reason behind such aggressive recruitment.

Read more »

Developer issues warning over plan to reject city's tallest buildingThe people behind the multi-million pound project have accused the city council of being difficult to work with

Read more »