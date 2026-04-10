Nottingham Stabbings Father Demands Accountability and Murder Trial

The father of a victim in the Nottingham stabbings is demanding accountability for the failures that led to the deaths and is seeking to have the case reopened for a murder trial. The father of a gifted teenager killed in the Nottingham stabbings said the atrocity was totally avoidable and called on those involved in the catalogue of failures to be sacked.

Dr. Sanjoy Kumar, the father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, a gifted teenager tragically killed in the Nottingham stabbings of 2023, has vehemently stated that the atrocity was entirely avoidable. He is calling for the dismissal of individuals responsible for the numerous failures that led to the death of his daughter and two others. Dr.

Kumar's daughter, along with Barney Webber and Ian Coates, fell victim to Valdo Calocane, who was later found to have diminished responsibility due to mental illness and received an indefinite hospital order. The families of the victims have been deeply critical of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing manslaughter charges rather than murder, and Dr. Kumar has vowed to explore every legal avenue to have the case reopened and Calocane tried for murder. The recent inquiry into the events has revealed a disturbing pattern of negligence and incompetence, highlighting how a man with a documented history of violence and mental instability was allowed to roam freely, ultimately leading to the devastating attacks. Dr. Kumar has expressed his profound frustration with witnesses who have testified before the inquiry, stating their actions did not prevent the attacks. He underscores the fundamental lack of accountability and the urgent need for those who failed in their duties to be held responsible, emphasizing that the focus should be on individuals simply performing the jobs they were employed to do. He pointed out the many warning signs, including Calocane being sectioned multiple times under the Mental Health Act, a history of violent incidents, and even a doctor's warning that Calocane would eventually kill someone, all of which were ignored or inadequately addressed. This led to Calocane being able to commit the deadly attack on June 13, 2023. This is why Dr. Kumar thinks the manslaughter conviction is unsafe





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Nottingham Stabbings Valdo Calocane Manslaughter Murder Trial Accountability Grace O'malley-Kumar Inquiry

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