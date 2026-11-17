Joshua Campbell and Brad-Lee Barber were sentenced for a violent robbery in Nottingham. The pair attacked a taxi driver and stole cash, resulting in custodial sentences.

Joshua Campbell and Brad-Lee Barber have been imprisoned for a combined total of eight years and ten months following a violent robbery of a taxi driver in Nottingham. The sentencing occurs after both men admitted to their respective roles in the attack, which involved strangling a cab driver while the vehicle was in motion. This brutal incident took place on April 28, prompting a swift police investigation that led to the apprehension and subsequent conviction of the two defendants.

Details of The Violent Taxi Attack

The incident began at 10pm on April 28, as the taxi journeyed through the Carlton area of Nottingham. According to court reports, Joshua Campbell, aged 33, and Brad-Lee Barber, aged 30, became increasingly aggressive during the ride. Their hostility was triggered by a complaint that their fare was too expensive, a dispute that quickly escalated into physical violence against the driver.

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Joshua Campbell lunged from the back seat to grab the driver by the throat, initiating a strangulation attack. As the driver struggled to break free, Campbell placed him in a headlock and simultaneously reached forward to grab the steering wheel. This action caused the taxi to veer dangerously out of control, creating a life-threatening situation for both the driver and any other road users nearby.

CCTV Evidence and Police Investigation

Surveillance footage captured the chaos, showing Campbell's cap flying from an open door as the taxi careered along the road. This visual evidence was crucial in the investigation launched by Nottinghamshire Police. At the same time, Brad-Lee Barber exited the moving vehicle to steal the taxi's cash float before fleeing the scene.

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The out-of-control vehicle eventually came to a halt on Carlton Hill. At this point, Joshua Campbell released his grip on the driver and ran away. The shaken victim, who was not physically injured but deeply traumatized, called 999 to report the attack and the robbery. The combination of the driver's account and the clear CCTV footage allowed detectives to identify and arrest both suspects.

Additional Criminal History and Charges

Joshua Campbell was formally charged with robbery and intentional strangulation. The severity of the charges reflected the extreme danger posed to the driver by strangling him while the car was moving. Meanwhile, Brad-Lee Barber faced a broader range of charges beyond the taxi robbery. He was also charged with being responsible for breaking into a Nottingham cafe and stealing the till on November 24 of the previous year.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed a pattern of shoplifting by Barber. He admitted to committing nine separate shop thefts at stores across different parts of Nottingham. These offenses occurred between October 2025 and May of the current year, indicating a sustained period of criminal activity prior to the violent taxi incident. This extensive criminal record contributed to the total sentencing package handed down by the court.

Nottingham Crown Court Sentencing Outcome

Both men appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on November 12, where they admitted to their offenses. The presiding judge handed down significant custodial sentences to reflect the gravity of their actions. Joshua Campbell was sentenced to four years and three months behind bars for his role in the violent robbery and strangulation attempt. Brad-Lee Barber received a longer sentence of four years and seven months, which accounted for his involvement in the taxi attack as well as the burglary and series of shop thefts.

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Police Statement on the Case

Detective Constable Andre Foster commented on the sentencing, noting that Campbell and Barber put their victim through a terrifying ordeal. He highlighted that their agitation over the taxi price led to Campbell strangling the man while the car was still moving. Barber's decision to snatch the cash float while the vehicle was spinning dangerously out of control compounded the danger, though thankfully no one was physically hurt during the incident.

Det Con Foster emphasized that while the robbery was a serious offense on its own, Barber's additional crimes, including the burglary and shop thefts, warranted a lengthy period in custody. The police statement concluded with a firm stance that such dangerous and unchecked behavior is met with serious legal consequences, expressing satisfaction that the court delivered lengthy sentences for the crimes committed.