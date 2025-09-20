Nottingham Tram Switches Tracks, Narrowly Avoids Collision at Train Station

A tram in Nottingham city center switched to the wrong side of the tracks at the Nottingham Train Station, narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming tram. The incident prompted an investigation by Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the city's tram operator.

Commuters in Nottingham were left shaken after a tram in the city center inexplicably switched to the wrong side of the tracks, narrowly avoiding a collision with an oncoming tram. The unsettling event occurred on Thursday, September 18th, causing considerable alarm among passengers who were left bewildered by the sudden change in direction.

Accounts from eyewitnesses, reported by Nottinghamshire Live, reveal a sense of bewilderment and confusion shared by passengers and the tram driver alike, adding to the gravity of the situation. The incident, which unfolded at the Nottingham Train Station tram stop, has prompted an immediate investigation by Nottingham Express Transit (NET), the city's tram operator, underscoring the seriousness with which such safety breaches are treated.\The near-miss triggered an immediate response, with passengers being evacuated from the affected tram while investigations were launched. One anonymous passenger provided a chilling account of the incident, highlighting the unexpected nature of the tram's maneuver. They described the tram approaching the railway station stop when, without warning, it veered onto the wrong side of the tracks. Their account vividly depicted the proximity of a head-on collision, as another tram was approaching from the opposite direction. The evacuation of the passengers and the subsequent backup of two additional trams further emphasized the disruption caused by the incident. The passenger's observation of the driver's demeanor, described as matter-of-fact, added an element of surrealism to the situation, leaving many to question the cause of the incident and its potential ramifications. The incident underscores the vulnerability of public transport systems and the importance of maintaining strict safety protocols.\Trevor Stocker, head of operations and safety at NET, addressed the incident, confirming its occurrence and reiterating the company's commitment to thorough investigation. He emphasized the rigorous safety protocols followed by the operator, highlighting the prompt response of the highly trained driver, who immediately stopped the tram to ensure the safety of all passengers. Stocker also expressed an apology for any alarm the incident may have caused, reinforcing NET's commitment to passenger safety and well-being. The investigation initiated by NET will likely delve into the root cause of the incident, examining all relevant factors to prevent future occurrences. This may include a review of the tram's mechanical systems, track conditions, and driver procedures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of meticulous attention to detail and adherence to safety standards in public transport systems, ensuring the safety of both passengers and employees. The incident is a reminder that public safety is paramount. The operator will thoroughly investigate the cause. The safety of drivers and passengers is the operator's priority





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tram Nottingham Accident Near Miss Safety

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Warning to anyone who uses Liverpool city centre train station'Essential' work will be carried out at the station

Read more »

Harrowing TikTok live 'shows man at train station indecently touching man'The incident occurred at Edinburgh Park railway station and police are investigating.

Read more »

A610 Nottingham live traffic updates as congestion builds after car and bus crashThe crash has partially shut the busy city road and drivers have been told to avoid the area

Read more »

Summer target explains Nottingham Forest transfer snubLatest Nottingham Forest transfer news as defender explains why he rejected summer window move to the City Ground

Read more »

Nuno Espirito Santo in talks for immediate Premier League return after Nottingham Forest exitThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

NET investigating near miss after tram crossed onto wrong side of the tracksThe tram was approaching Nottingham Railway Station when it switched tracks into the path of an oncoming vehicle

Read more »