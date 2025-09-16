Nottingham University Staff Strike during Welcome Week in Protest of Job Cuts

Hundreds of professional services staff at the University of Nottingham will go on strike next week, coinciding with Welcome Week. The strike action follows a dispute over planned job cuts of over 350 roles and the university's handling of its finances.

Hundreds of staff at the University of Nottingham will walk out on strike when students return for the new academic year next week. Professional services staff, including security officers, administrators, IT personnel, and library workers, will be participating in the strike from Monday, September 22nd, to Wednesday, September 24th, coinciding with the university's ' Welcome Week '.

This industrial action follows a long-standing dispute over plans to cut over 356 roles at the Russell Group institution. The university has not ruled out compulsory redundancies as part of its efforts to address its financial difficulties. Professional services staff are the non-academic employees who play a crucial role in the day-to-day running of the university. The strike will affect various services across both the University Park and King's Meadow campuses. Center managers, electricians, landscape gardeners, and even a cyber security analyst are among those expected to join the picket lines. The strike is a result of a breakdown in talks between Unison, the union representing the staff, and university management. Elliot Dean, the head of higher education for Unison East Midlands, stated that these dedicated staff are essential to the university's functioning. He emphasized that striking is always a last resort but that staff feel unfairly burdened by cost-cutting measures while decisions on multi-million-pound projects lack transparency. Dean stated that facing this injustice, staff have been left with no other option but to take strike action. The University of Nottingham expressed disappointment at the planned action while respecting its employees' right to industrial action. A spokesperson stated their commitment to minimizing any disruption to students and research and reiterated their procedures for handling such situations. The university maintains that it is a world-leading institution with ambitious plans for the future while navigating the complex landscape of higher education. They emphasized their continued efforts to address union concerns and believe that collaborative work has led to positive outcomes for staff in the past. The university has already seen over 280 staff take voluntary redundancies as part of its 'Future Nottingham' restructuring plan. However, the university hasn't ruled out compulsory redundancies to achieve the targeted job cuts. Unison's counter-proposals have only succeeded in saving five roles. This industrial action follows a strike held by the University and College Union in July concerning the drastic cuts. Both unions, representing support workers, professional services, and academics, have criticized the university's alleged financial mismanagement. The large-scale investment in UoN's new King's Meadow Campus, purchased for £37.5 million in 2021, has faced controversy. Nottinghamshire Live recently revealed that transforming the former HMRC offices into a new campus had cost £45 million by July this year, exceeding the projected cost over ten years





