Nottinghamshire farmer Peter Parker sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for livestock thefts and animal welfare offences

Peter Parker, a 60-year-old farmer from Lincolnshire, was found guilty of committing a long-running series of livestock thefts and animal welfare offences between 2016 and 2023. He targeted three prominent livestock markets, stole almost 650 sheep worth £23,000 from one of which, and also pleaded guilty to two regulatory offences, for which he faced a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

A farmer has been sent to prison after being found guilty of committing a long-running series of livestock thefts and animal welfare offences. Peter Parker, aged 60, of The Clays, Brant Broughton, in Lincolnshire, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after a joint prosecution between Nottinghamshire County Council trading standards, West Mercia police, and Cumbria police.

Parker targeted Newark Livestock Market, Hereford Livestock Market, and Penrith and District Farmers Market between 2016 and 2023. He was responsible for stealing almost 650 sheep worth at least £23,000 from Newark market alone, in addition to stealing a further 50 sheep from Penrith and 23 from Hereford livestock markets.

Parker was also guilty of regulatory offences of failing to notify the relevant authorities of the movement or death of cattle and not guilty to eight further offences under schedule 51 of Crime and Disorder Act 1988. His repeat offending had a serious impact on livestock markets, farmers, and confidence in animal health and food safety systems.

Concerns about the welfare of livestock or farm animals can be reported to trading standards through the Citizens’ Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133





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Livestock Thefts Sheep Livestock Auctions Livestock Welfare Livestock Disease Control

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