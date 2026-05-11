Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Condolesces Following Explosion Death

Emergency services were called to Church Lane in Selston following an explosion and fire at a property. The body of a man aged in his 90s was later discovered in the wreckage, with the victim now named as Derek Poole. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A grandad who died during an explosion at a property in Selston has been named in the local community, as tributes have been paid to the 'sports superstar'.

Emergency services were called to Church Lane at 7.18pm on Saturday, May 9, following an explosion and fire at a property. The body of a man aged in his 90s was later discovered in the wreckage, with the victim now named as Derek Poole. In a comment posted on social media, his granddaughter, Jodie Richards, explained Mr Poole had gone into his workshop not long before the tragic incident. She said: 'We are still in shock.

My grandad Derek Poole went into his workshop and, not long after, there was a big explosion.

'We don’t yet know what caused it. It took the firefighters a long time to put it out and I appreciate all the emergency services, they have been amazing!

'We had to wait an agonising one-hour-and-a-half until they told us they had found his body. 'As you can imagine we are devastated and it’s heartbreaking seeing all the pictures and videos knowing he was in there. 'I just pray to God he didn’t suffer. ' Nottingham Autograss Club, a motor racing club based in Ollerton Road, Southwell, also paid tribute to Mr Poole.

The statement read: 'Very sad news of the passing of Derek Poole following an explosion in his workshop - one of the sports superstars during his time in autograss and a really genuine guy, our thoughts are with his family.

' A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Monday, May 11, that an investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing. Group Manager Jonathan Holford, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service , previously said: 'On behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), we would like to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident.

'Our crews worked alongside partner agencies throughout the incident, and we would also like to thank local residents for their patience and cooperation while emergency services carried out their work.





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Explosion Fire Property Selston Nottinghamshire Fire And Rescue Service Derek Poole Workshops Autograss Motor Racing Club

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