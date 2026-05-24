Nottinghamshire invests £122.5 million to resurface and patch 16% of roads

The Reform-led authority in Nottinghamshire has announced a 'game-changing' spending of £122.5 million to improve the county's crumbling road network in the 2026/27 financial year. The £58.75 million boost on highways will increase the total spend on roads to a record £181.25 million, making it the 'largest investment ever made' in Nottinghamshire's highways.

In March 2026, the Reform-led authority announced it would be spending a 'game-changing' £122.5 million on the county's crumbling road network in 2026/27, with an aim to resurface and patch around 16 per ce nt of roads.

The following month, it announced a further boost of £58.75 million to go on highways, making the year's total spend on roads 'the largest investment ever made' in Nottinghamshire's highways, at £181.25 million. Both boosts of cash came after a September 2025 survey found about 38 per cent of the county's roads in 'poor condition', along with more than half of all road marking being in 'poor' or 'very poor' condition.

With works across various parts of the road network already under way, here is a list of larger-scaled works the authority's highway team, VIA, is aiming to start between Tuesday, May 26 and Monday, June 22





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Nottinghamshire Reform-Led Authority Spending £281.25 Million An Aim To Resurface And Patch Around 16 Per Ce Large-Scaled Works Improving Road Network Nearly Half Of All Road Marking Being In 'Poor

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