Nottinghamshire Mental Healthcare Trust Struggles to Meet Urgent Care Targets

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust admits it's falling short of national standards for providing timely mental healthcare, particularly for patients in urgent distress. Performance figures from January 2026 revealed significant challenges in meeting response time targets, prompting concerns and a revised mitigation plan. The trust, currently under scrutiny due to the Nottingham attacks case, is working on improvements, including staffing and call handling.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has acknowledged that it is falling short of national standards for providing timely mental health care to patients in urgent distress. The trust's performance figures for January 2026, revealed in a recent report and discussed at a board meeting on Thursday, March 26, show significant challenges in meeting the required response times for individuals experiencing mental health crises.

The data highlights a concerning gap between the trust's actual performance and the national targets, raising concerns among board members and the wider community. The trust is implementing a revised trajectory and mitigation plan to address these shortcomings, but confidence in achieving the national access expectations remains low. The trust, which operates various facilities across Nottinghamshire including community hospitals, mother and baby units, and podiatry services, faces particular scrutiny in its mental health provisions. The trust's crisis response figures for services like these is much better. In January, 96% of community health patients in crisis were seen within two hours, compared to a 70% target. However, its mental health services are under the spotlight due to the case of Valdo Calocane, the perpetrator of the Nottingham attacks, who was under the trust's care and discharged before committing the crimes. The trust's handling of the situation is currently under investigation at the Nottingham Inquiry. \The report revealed that in January 2026, only 76% of patients in 'very urgent' need were seen within the four-hour target, compared to the national expectation of 90%. Furthermore, only 62% of patients with 'urgent' needs were seen within the 24-hour timeframe, falling short of the 80% target. The chief operating officer, Becky Sutton, acknowledged the mixed picture, highlighting the mental healthcare group as the most challenged area. She emphasized the importance of addressing concerns regarding the four-hour and 24-hour crisis response times. The trust received a total of 9,098 calls during the month, with an average wait time of three minutes and 18 seconds for calls to be answered, and a concerning 23% of calls were abandoned before being answered. Board members expressed their concerns about these figures, with non-executive director Paddy Tipping emphasizing the importance of managing access to services and expressing public concerns. Other board members echoed these concerns, and proposed setting monthly targets and analyzing the delivery plan. The trust is actively working to address staffing issues, with full recruitment to posts since the last meeting, and anticipates improvements by the end of the fourth quarter of the current financial year and into the first quarter of the next. A trust spokesperson stated that enhanced oversight, weekly improvement meetings, and additional support have been implemented. Recruitment to additional call handling posts is also underway, with the expectation of reporting improved performance in the coming months.\The challenges faced by Nottinghamshire Healthcare underscore the broader issues within the mental healthcare system. The trust's struggles to meet national targets reflect the pressures of high demand, staffing shortages, and the complexities of providing timely and effective care. The ongoing scrutiny from the Nottingham Inquiry and the public highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to improve access to mental health services and ensure patient safety. The trust is responding with various initiatives, but the extent of these measures and their effectiveness remains to be seen. The case of Valdo Calocane has undoubtedly intensified the focus on the trust's performance, adding to the pressure to deliver a robust and responsive mental healthcare system. The focus now is on implementing the revised plans and demonstrating measurable progress in improving access to urgent mental health services. The need to reduce call waiting times and ensure that patients in distress receive timely support is a primary focus. The board's concerns and the public interest in the matter emphasizes the need to improve performance to meet urgent and emergency mental health access standards. It will be interesting to monitor the progress of the trust in the coming months and the impact of the implemented actions





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