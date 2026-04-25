Nottinghamshire Roads to Benefit from £64 Million Funding Boost

Nottinghamshire County Council has secured an additional £64 million from the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) for road maintenance and improvements, supplementing an existing £47 million allocation. The funding will be distributed over the next three years, but the council is seeking to accelerate the timeline to avoid borrowing costs. The Mayor has emphasized the council's responsibility for financial planning and delivery.

Nottinghamshire ’s road network is poised to receive a substantial £64 million investment following a successful request to the East Midlands Mayor, Claire Ward . This additional funding supplements the previously allocated £47 million for asset maintenance from the East Midlands Combined County Authority ( EMCCA ) for the 2026/2027 period.

The EMCCA’s initial allocation aimed to bolster infrastructure across the region’s four major councils: Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, Derby, and Derbyshire. Nottinghamshire County Council, after presenting a detailed business case outlining the need for increased resources, will now benefit from this phased injection of funds over the next three years. Despite the positive news, the Mayor has dismissed suggestions of an expedited release of funds, a move the council hoped would avoid the need for costly loans and associated interest payments.

County officials are eager to accelerate their “highway maintenance programme” and achieve quicker results, ideally receiving the £20 million earmarked for 2027/2028 immediately. However, this requires EMCCA approval, and the council acknowledges the possibility of needing short-term financing if the acceleration isn’t approved, potentially creating budgetary challenges. When questioned, the Mayor emphasized her role as a regional leader, stating she wouldn’t dictate how Nottinghamshire manages its finances, reiterating the council’s responsibility for its own delivery methods and financial planning.

She also defended the funding levels as already ‘generous’ for road repairs. The additional £64 million is specifically designated for Nottinghamshire, and the allocation was approved without objection at an EMCCA transport committee meeting on April 2nd. The funding will be distributed in phases, with approximately £13 million allocated for 2026-2027 and between £20 million and £25 million for the subsequent two financial years.

This development follows the Mayor’s earlier rejection of a proposal to allocate a remaining £19 million from the asset maintenance fund to Nottinghamshire. Councillor Bert Bingham, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, had previously argued for increased funding, citing perceived underfunding and inadequate representation for Nottinghamshire within EMCCA. He highlighted a £35 million shortfall in the funding needed to maintain current road conditions.

While the Mayor initially dismissed this plea, her stance appears to have evolved following the presentation of a comprehensive case for additional support. Crucially, the new funding will not come from the previously unallocated £19 million. Instead, it will be sourced from a separate fund intended for “communities and neighbourhoods,” focusing on smaller roads, active travel infrastructure like footpaths and bike lanes, and the refurbishment of pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, and barriers.

The Mayor emphasized the importance of demonstrating tangible results and using Nottinghamshire as a “test base” for regional best practices, holding the council accountable for delivering improvements. EMCCA documents reveal the council’s concerns extend beyond surface conditions, encompassing the overall “highway network environment,” and the funding will support a more comprehensive approach to local highway improvements, potentially serving as a model for the wider region





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Nottinghamshire Roads Funding EMCCA Infrastructure Maintenance East Midlands Claire Ward Transport

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