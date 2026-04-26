Nottinghamshire School to be Rebuilt After Rotting Buildings Forced Closure

St Peter’s Church of England primary school in Ruddington will be rebuilt after serious structural issues led to its closure in December. The government has prioritized the school’s rebuild as part of its School Rebuilding Programme, following advocacy from local councillors and the MP.

A primary school in Nottinghamshire , St Peter’s Church of England, is set for a complete rebuild following the discovery of significant structural issues that led to its closure in December.

The school, located on Ashworth Avenue in Ruddington, was deemed unsafe after inspectors identified widespread wood rot in the timber columns supporting the building during routine window repairs. Initial assessments indicated the damage was beyond repair, prompting the Nottinghamshire County Council to prioritize the safety of students, staff, and visitors, resulting in the school’s immediate shutdown.

The closure was initially considered long-term, but was quickly followed by an announcement of permanent closure, leaving the community uncertain about the future of education for the 360 pupils. The situation prompted swift action from local representatives. Councillor Jen Walker, leader of the Rushcliffe Borough Council Labour group, and Rushcliffe MP James Naish (Labour) took the concerns directly to Westminster, bringing children from the school to meet with Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson in March.

Their advocacy proved successful, as the government has now committed to automatically including St Peter’s in its School Rebuilding Programme as a priority project, bypassing the competitive funding application process. Councillor Walker described the outcome as a remarkable turnaround, acknowledging the widespread deterioration of school buildings due to years of austerity measures. She expressed gratitude to MP Naish for his efforts in securing the commitment from the Department for Education and the treasury.

Following the closure, pupils were temporarily dispersed to other schools in the area, including James Peacock Infant & Nursery School, Cotgrave Candleby Lane School, Jesse Gray Primary School, and Millside Spencer Academy, causing disruption to their education. To mitigate the impact, an interim ‘learning village’ constructed from temporary buildings was established, opening approximately two weeks ago and allowing all 360 students to resume in-person learning.

However, this was always intended as a temporary solution. The confirmation of a full rebuild provides long-term certainty for the school community. Construction of the new, permanent building is anticipated to begin as early as 2027, with a projected completion date of September 2028. MP Naish hailed the decision as a testament to the collective determination of the St Peter’s community – pupils, parents, staff, and local councillors – who united to advocate for a swift and comprehensive solution.

He thanked everyone involved in the campaign, particularly the pupils whose voices resonated with the government. The government’s School Rebuilding Programme aims to address the condition of the most dilapidated school buildings, creating modern and safe learning environments. The programme intends to rebuild up to 250 schools nationwide, with successful applicants to be announced later this year.

This positive outcome for St Peter’s Church of England primary school demonstrates the power of community advocacy and the government’s commitment to investing in educational infrastructure. The new school will provide a state-of-the-art learning facility for generations of students to come, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to thrive.

The speed with which this has been resolved is a significant win for the local community and sets a positive precedent for addressing similar issues in other schools across the country. The focus now shifts to the detailed planning and execution of the rebuild project, ensuring it is delivered efficiently and effectively, meeting the needs of the school and the wider community





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