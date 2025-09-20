Nottinghamshire Unveils Hidden Histories: Free Heritage Open Days

Explore Nottinghamshire's rich history and culture with over 80 free events during Heritage Open Days, from September 12th to 21st. Discover hidden places, exclusive tours, and family-friendly activities, including access to The People's Hall and other historical landmarks. The event offers a diverse range of experiences, from art workshops to guided tours and talks.

Nottinghamshire is set to open its doors to history and culture enthusiasts with over 80 free events as part of the annual Heritage Open Days . This year's celebration, running from September 12th to September 21st, offers a unique opportunity to explore hidden gems, experience exclusive tours, and participate in a variety of family-friendly activities.

The initiative encourages public access to buildings usually closed off, unveiling the rich heritage and fascinating stories behind these often-overlooked spaces. From historic townhouses to significant community hubs and iconic landmarks, the event promises a diverse and enriching experience for all ages and interests.\The People's Hall, a Grade II* listed building on Heathcoat Street in Hockley, is a prime example of the architectural and historical treasures awaiting discovery. Originally constructed in 1750 for the Morley family, wealthy potters and civic leaders, the building showcases exceptional Georgian interiors, including a stunning staircase adorned with intricate plasterwork and panelling. Visitors will have the chance to delve into the hall's captivating history, from its origins as a grand family residence to its transformation into a vital community center. The building once housed the Nottingham School of Design, a pioneering institution that played a crucial role in the city's thriving manufacturing economy. George Gill, a local philanthropist, purchased the property in 1854 and renamed it The People's Hall, establishing a library, reading rooms, and educational classes for the working people of Nottingham. Guided tours, led by dedicated volunteers, will grant access to areas typically off-limits to the public, showcasing the ongoing restoration efforts aimed at breathing new life into this historic building. Tours are scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, September 13th, Saturday, September 20th, and Sunday, September 21st, with no booking required. \Beyond The People's Hall, numerous other locations across Nottinghamshire are participating in Heritage Open Days, offering a diverse range of experiences. The Ruddington Framework Knitters Museum will host a free family art workshop centered around the architecture and contents of the museum, catering to children aged six and over. St Mary's Church is opening its doors for tower tours, brass rubbing, children's activities, guided tours of the church and churchyard, and refreshments. The National Justice Museum will offer expert-led tours, delving into the building's history, unveiling hidden quirks, and exploring areas unseen by most visitors. Dr. Gabrielle Storey will present a talk on Medieval Stories of Newark Castle, uncovering forgotten tales and exploring the castle's significance in the town's history. Inspire Nottinghamshire Archives will provide an introduction to the archives with behind-the-scenes tours of the search room and storage areas, offering a glimpse into unique collections including architectural plans and building records. The Goldsmith Street Masonic Hall will welcome visitors with tours led by Freemasons, showcasing the building's beauty and answering questions. Finally, Nottingham Trent University will offer the opportunity to view the original Bramley apple tree and learn about its history and significance. With such a wide array of events, Heritage Open Days provides a captivating exploration of Nottinghamshire's rich cultural and historical tapestry. Detailed information about all events can be found on the official Heritage Open Days website





