Novel Stretch Mark Programme Offers Results or Money Back Guarantee

Are you tired of the unsightly stretch marks that often accompany certain transitions in life, like pregnancy or weight gain?

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more A stretch mark programme is proving so effective at reducing the appearance of new and old stretch marks that they\'re promising results or your money back.

Stria Lab is aiming to boost the confidence of men and women this spring and summer with its 12-week Stretch Mark Repair Programme. The at-home, clinically informed treatment combines an evidence-backed, TECA™-powered cream and concentrated serum with targeted weekly microneedling, designed to work beneath the skin to support collagen and elastin in areas where stretch marks develop.

Stria Lab Stretch Mark Programme The Stria Lab Stretch Mark Programme is a starter kit comprising a cream, serum and roller, with refills of the cream, replacement roller head, and serum provided every 12 weeks. While you can\'t erase stretch marks, when used consistently, the dual-action system is designed to target the underlying causes and may help improve their appearance, including both newer and older marks.

£39.99 per month Shop Stria products are supported by independent scientific research and designed to target the underlying structural changes associated with stretch marks Launching the at-home stretch mark programme in a bid to combat one of the most common signs of a woman\'s journey through life, its creator has outlined the science behind its benefits. Comparing the innovative advance on stretch mark care to a standard body cream, the Stria Lab 12-Week Stretch Mark Programme combines a daily treatment cream with a weekly concentrated serum, alongside targeted microneedling intended to enhance absorption and support collagen production.

The brand is also confident in the results, offering a money-back guarantee if users are not satisfied with the improvements after 12 weeks. Clinically supported, 87 per cent of participants agreed their stretch marks were visibly improved after the 12 weeks.

Consequently, it is asserting itself as a pioneer in stretch mark care. With a 12-week programme, scientifically researched support, and over 20 accolades to its name, it could well be the answer your search is over





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Stria Lab Stretch Mark Programme Results Or Money Back Guarantee Underlying Structural Changes Associated With Scientific Research And Design

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