Novel TMEM63B-associated disorder causes severe childhood lung disease

A new report in the American Journal of Human Genetics describes a novel disorder caused by biallelic loss-of-function variants in the TMEM63B gene, which results in severe lung disease. Researchers explain how this disorder presented in five individuals from four unrelated families and how it was identified through patient matching initiatives and international collaboration.

A new report in the American Journal of Human Genetics describes a novel disorder caused by biallelic loss-of-function variants in the TMEM63B gene, which results in severe lung disease .

Researchers at Texas Children's, Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions in Asia and Europe explain how this disorder presented in five individuals from four unrelated families. Variants leading to gain-of-function of one copy of the TMEM63B gene (heterozygous variants) were previously associated with neurological symptoms, including developmental delays and epilepsy.

However, no previous studies have described symptoms of patients with biallelic loss-of-function variants, in which the individual inherits two abnormal copies of the gene that do not work, one from each parent. The first patient in the report enrolled at the Texas Children's and Baylor site of the Undiagnosed Diseases Network, a National Institutes of Health-funded research program.

Posting the association of pulmonary symptoms and loss-of-function TMEM63B variants in this patient on the UDN website ultimately facilitated the identification of four additional individuals with TMEM63B mutations and similar symptoms of early onset respiratory distress, lung abnormalities and developmental delay, but no epilepsy. Functional evaluations of the patients' TMEM63B variants showed a loss-of-function mechanism, and patient phenotypes paralleled previously studied Tmem63b-knockout mice with neonatal respiratory failure.

Identifying variants in TMEM63B as a novel cause of this condition can significantly impact management of patients with this rare disorder. Through patient matching initiatives and international collaboration, we have successfully identified a novel TMEM63B-associated condition responsible for severe childhood lung disease. This discovery offers crucial answers to affected families and equips clinicians and diagnostic laboratories with new evidence for future diagnoses





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TMEM63B Loss-Of-Function Variants Biallelic Gain-Of-Function Neurological Symptoms Developmental Delays Epilepsy Severe Lung Disease Interstitial Lung Disease Surfactant Ion Channel Gain-Of-Function Variant Loss-Of-Function Variant Patient Matching Initiatives International Collaboration Discovery Impact Answers Equips Future Diagnoses

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