Nowruz Amin faces charges in Sydney after police allege he researched vehicle-borne explosives. His wife serves a sentence in Bangladesh for links to ISIS.

Nowruz Amin, a 35-year-old Sydney resident, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempting to build a car bomb. The Australian Federal Police allege that Amin researched how to construct a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device with the intention of using it in a potential terrorist act.

Specific Terror Charges and Detention

Amin appeared before the Campbelltown Local Court on Friday where he faced two specific charges. He is accused of procuring documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts and possessing violent extremist material obtained online. These offenses carry a combined maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Amin did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear in court again the following Thursday.

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Wife Historical Convictions in Bangladesh

Nowruz Amin is married to Sadia Amin, a former pre-school teacher who was arrested in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2017. She was charged with translating explosive manuals for a commander of Neo-Jama'at Mujahideen Bangladesh, also known as Neo-JMB. This organization is an offshoot of the Islamic State group and is listed as a terror organization in both Bangladesh and Australia.

Sadia Amin Confession and Incarceration

Sadia Amin admitted to her crimes in court and was subsequently incarcerated for an undisclosed period. A local police major in Bangladesh stated at the time that she spoke fluent English and translated instruction materials into Bengali that detailed how to make explosive devices. Her involvement with the group was revealed by a Neo-JMB member under police interrogation.

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Police Clarification on Motive and Timeline

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Hilda Sirec stated that there is no information suggesting Nowruz Amin identified targets or obtained the capability for the explosive device. Investigators decided to make the arrest because there was sufficient evidence, not because of an imminent threat to the community. Sirec emphasized that there is no evidence linking the alleged offending to the first anniversary of the Bondi Beach shootings.

Additional Arrests in Sydney Raids

Amin was taken into custody along with two other men during raids carried out across Sydney. Police arrested a 33-year-old man for weapons offenses and a 34-year-old man for hindering police. AFP Assistant Commissioner Hilda Sirec stated that authorities believe Amin was acting alone. There is no suggestion that his arrest has any connection to his wife's historical charges or that either party are still linked to Neo-JMB.