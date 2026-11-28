Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemn NPCC police faith kit as two-tier policing. The toolkit's specific guidance for Muslim officers faces intense scrutiny.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has launched a blistering attack on the National Police Chiefs' Council for publishing official guidance that advises female police officers on how to interact with Muslim men. The controversy centers on the latest edition of the police faith kit, which suggests that officers should consider cultural factors before engaging in verbal or physical interactions with men in Muslim households. Farage described the advice as outrageous and argued it serves as further evidence of institutional two-tier policing across the United Kingdom.

Specific Cultural Protocols in Police Toolkit

The faith kit published by the National Police Chiefs' Council provides detailed instructions for policing diverse faith communities in Britain. The section dedicated to Islam is notably longer and more detailed than the guidance provided for the twenty-two other religions listed in the document. The text explicitly tells officers that cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex, applying to both physical interaction and verbal communication. It further states that in some situations, someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual.

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The guidance extends to specific behavioral directives for officers entering Muslim spaces. It warns officers to stay out of single-sex areas of Muslim households and mosques. Additionally, the toolkit advises police to avoid the use of dogs when working in Muslim areas because Muslim scriptures treat dogs as unclean and pet ownership is often discouraged within the faith. The document also instructs officers to dress modestly when visiting mosques or Muslim homes, a requirement that also appears in the sections for Buddhism and Orthodox Judaism.

Political Condemnation and Calls for Withdrawal

Farage argued that the police should not be bending over backwards to placate what he characterized as sexist and outdated cultures. He insisted that if the police genuinely believed in equality before the law, the NPCC would remove this guidance immediately and those responsible for creating it would be fired. The reformist politician framed the toolkit as a direct contradiction to the principle of equal treatment under the law.

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Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp joined the criticism, describing the dangerous ideology present in the faith toolkit as guidance that belongs in the bin. Philp claimed that such documents are precisely the kind of guidance that is harming policing efforts. He told the Telegraph that the police must treat everyone the same, regardless of their faith or the color of their skin, and stated that any document telling officers otherwise is plainly wrong. Philp compared the situation to the Police Race Action Plan, which he also argued should be withdrawn.

Detailed Protocols for Forensics and Anti-Hate Reporting

Beyond general interactions, the toolkit provides specific advice for sensitive situations such as the treatment of the dead. It states that female Muslim forensics officers should ideally examine dead Muslim women to reflect Islamic guidelines. The document also includes a unique requirement to report anti-Muslim hate, which is not replicated for any of the other religions in the guidance. This omission has drawn attention given the statistical context of hate crimes in the UK.

Data from the charity Community Security Trust reveals that there were 1,926 anti-Semitic hate incidents in the United Kingdom in the first six months of this year alone. Despite this surge, the faith kit does not include a specific instruction to report anti-Jewish hate in the same manner it instructs officers regarding anti-Muslim sentiment. The toolkit focuses on an overview of religious beliefs, areas of potential sensitivity, appropriate behavior in places of worship, and possible religious objections to post-mortems.

NPCC Defense and Stakeholder Perspectives

Rachel Kearton, the NPCC chair for race, inclusion, religion and belief and former Suffolk Constabulary Chief Constable, defended the publication. She argued in an introduction to the toolkit that it is essential for the police service to understand the cultural and religious contexts in which they operate. Kearton asserted that by working collaboratively, the police can better protect and support some of the most vulnerable individuals in society.

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The NPCC published the report to provide practical guidance and support for policing the diverse faith communities in Britain. Kearton noted that faith communities play a vital role in supporting policing efforts. The guidance identifies the Muslim community as particularly vulnerable following terror attacks as well as international events such as elections. The toolkit was created through a collaboration between the NPCC, the College of Policing, and national networks representing staff from various faith groups.