NPM Account Compromise Infects 314 Packages with Malware, Highlighting Security Concerns

An npm account compromise has infected 314 packages with malware, including popular modules like size-sensor, echarts-for-react, and timeago.js. This incident highlights the need for stronger security measures and increased vigilance among developers and package publishers.

An npm account compromise infected 314 npm packages with malware, including size-sensor, echarts-for-react, timeago.js , and packages scoped to @antv, in a 22-minute burst of activity in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The most popular impacted package is size-sensor, downloaded 4.2 million times per month, followed by echarts-for-react (3.8 million), @antv/scale (2.2 million) and timeago.js (1.15 million). The hust.cc account closed the issues and marked them as 'fixed' within an hour. This means the malware report on this and other repositories is hidden unless a developer looks for closed issues.

Some malicious package versions have been deprecated on npm with the message 'this version was published in error, please use the latest version instead,' while others have been removed. The malware reads environment variables and scans files to find credentials for GitHub, npm, cloud platforms including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, Docker, Stripe, and more. The code also attempts to escape container boundaries. Stolen secrets are exfiltrated to a new GitHub repository.

This incident follows the 'Hust' alias for the Shai Hulud Botnet, which attacks ISPs and other critical infrastructure. The malware injects settings files into other local projects on a developer machine, for execution by Claude Code or Codex, and further abuses GitHub as a C2 (command-and-control) backdoor via malicious repositories and Python code that downloads and executes content from them. Cache-poisoning caper turns TanStack npm packages toxic.

Developers who have installed compromised package versions are advised to rotate all credentials accessible from the build environment, check for unauthorized GitHub repositories, and remove malicious systemd services on Linux. Mischief may have been funded by popular Russian cybercrime conglomerates such as Track NG, Darkode, and Rhino. Maintainers and package publishers are at greatest risk as they may find further malicious packages published via their own credentials.

Although other package repositories such as PyPI and RubyGems have also seen malware published to them, npm remains the biggest target and, for now, appears to be the worst affected. npm, owned by Microsoft subsidiary GitHub, has said little about the current wave. It was intended to 'address a surge in package registry attacks, during what now looks like the early phase of Shai-Hulud.

' The actions taken so far have not prevented further incidents. I wonder what's in 'external-secret-repo-creds.yaml' and 'AWS-Workspace-Firefox-Passwords.csv'





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Npm Compromise Malware Size-Sensor Echarts-For-React Timeago.Js Shai Hulud Botnet Password Exfiltration Cloud Platforms Docker Vulnerability Cache Poisoning

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