NRG GY019 Trial: Letrozole Monotherapy Fails to Demonstrate Non-Inferiority to Paclitaxel/Carboplatin in Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer

Results from the NRG GY019 phase III trial indicate that letrozole monotherapy is not non-inferior to the standard treatment of paclitaxel/carboplatin followed by letrozole for progression-free survival in newly diagnosed stage II-IV low-grade serous ovarian cancer. The study highlights the need for continued research into tailored treatment approaches, particularly for patients with no gross residual disease after surgery.

Late-breaking findings from the phase III NRG GY019 trial reveal that letrozole monotherapy (L) did not prove non-inferior to paclitaxel/carboplatin followed by letrozole (PC/L) regarding progression-free survival (PFS) in individuals newly diagnosed with stage II-IV low-grade serous carcinoma of the ovary or peritoneum. Conducted with an international scope, the phase III non-inferiority trial examined both treatment approaches following primary cytoreductive surgery.

Participants were enrolled and categorized based on their residual disease status post-surgery and country, following cytoreductive surgery. They were then randomly assigned to receive either PC/L or L. At the designated second interim analysis, with a median follow-up of 27.3 months, the hazard ratio (HR) for L versus PC/L was recorded as 1.30 (95% CI, 0.90–1.89), exceeding the predetermined futility/non-inferiority threshold (HR >1.213). As of the data cutoff on January 5, 2026, 77.9% of patients in the PC/L group and 71.9% in the L group remained alive and progression-free. Overall survival rates were 95% and 92%, respectively. These key results were unveiled on April 10, 2026, at the Opening Plenary Session of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer. The trial comprised 450 patients, providing 80% power (1-sided α=0.1) to evaluate the non-inferiority of L compared to PC/L based on PFS. Two interim analyses were planned throughout the study duration.\The study further highlighted that PC/L was linked with significantly more severe side effects when compared to L monotherapy. The odds of experiencing at least one grade 3–4 event were notably higher in the PC/L treatment arm, with an odds ratio (OR) of 4.26 (95% CI, 2.74–6.62). Furthermore, an exploratory analysis was performed on 286 patients (64% of the total study population) who underwent cytoreductive surgery to no apparent gross residual (NGR). This subgroup, characterized by a more favorable prognosis, showed a reduced difference in PFS outcomes between the treatment arms, with a non-inferiority hazard ratio of 1.15 (95% CI, 0.68–1.94). This trial marks a significant milestone as the first Phase III frontline trial in rare ovarian cancer to complete enrollment. This accomplishment underscores the successful collaboration between cooperative group sites, treating oncologists, and patient advocates in designing and recruiting participants for studies focused on rare tumors. The NRG-GY019 trial is poised to redefine clinical practice, firmly establishing PC/L as the standard approach for patients diagnosed with advanced low-grade serous ovarian carcinoma.\Amanda Fader, MD, the lead author of the NRG-GY019 abstract and Director of the Center for Rare Gynecologic Cancers, along with Professor in the Departments of Gynecology and Obstetrics and Oncology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, notes that translational endpoints are still being analyzed and will be reported upon their availability. She also commented on the provocative nature of the hypothesis-generating analysis in patients with NGR disease post-surgery. This observation potentially suggests that a clinically relevant subset of patients might be suitable candidates for L monotherapy. Fader emphasizes that ongoing clinical follow-up and planned correlative tumor molecular profiling are crucial to contextualize these findings. These additional analyses aim to identify which patients derive the greatest benefit from PC/L and determine whether L alone may be a suitable alternative for certain patient groups. The project received support from grants U10CA180868 (NRG Oncology Operations) and U10CA180822 (NRG Oncology SDMC) provided by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). This research is a crucial step towards optimizing treatment strategies for this rare form of ovarian cancer, with the potential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life





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Ovarian Cancer Low-Grade Serous Carcinoma NRG GY019 Letrozole Paclitaxel/Carboplatin

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