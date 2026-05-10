NS&I's Security Measures and Phishing Surge

NS&I has released a statement for its customers following a series of blocked emails. The Premium Bonds operator has clarified the security measures it currently employs. A Freedom of Information enquiry revealed that during the previous three years, NS&I blocked 132,126 emails, including spam messages, phishing attempts, malware threats, and Edge Block interventions. While the volume of blocked emails decreased over the last 12 months, there was a dramatic surge in phishing attacks over this period, climbing from 1,043 to 4,414. Throughout the three-year timeframe, spam attacks represented the largest category of blocked emails, totalling 97,777 messages.

NS&I has released a statement for its customers following a series of blocked emails . The Premium Bonds operator has clarified the security measures it currently employs.

A Freedom of Information enquiry revealed that during the previous three years, NS&I blocked 132,126 emails, including spam messages, phishing attempts, malware threats, and Edge Block interventions. While the volume of blocked emails decreased over the last 12 months, there was a dramatic surge in phishing attacks over this period, climbing from 1,043 to 4,414. Throughout the three-year timeframe, spam attacks represented the largest category of blocked emails, totalling 97,777 messages.

Andy Ward, SVP International of cyber security group Absolute Security, said: 'Any organisation and any person can be a target for cybercriminals, so it's vital that security systems are prepared to deal with threats, particularly when large sums of money are involved.

' He spoke about the tactics that scammers use and warned: 'Malicious actors are using tactics such as AI-generated phishing emails in an attempt to trick staff into falling for scams, giving cybercriminals their route in to wreak havoc, which can often lead to wider disruption. For organisations like NS&I, even a short disruption could have severe implications for customers, so it's vital that security teams ramp up their defences and prepare to recover and respond to cyber threats.





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NS&I Premium Bonds Blocked Emails Phishing Attacks Spam Attacks Edge Block Interventions Cyber Threats Security Measures Andy Ward Absolute Security Malicious Actors AI-Generated Phishing Emails Scammers Wreaking Havoc Wider Disruption Financial Data Grieving Relatives Late Family Members' Savings Online Expert Cyber Security Software Group Check Point Data Leak Hacks Consumers Data Sharing Financial Data Breach AI Vulnerabilities Increasing The Chances Of Attacks Consumers Not Understanding The Risks Of Shari Defending Increasingly Difficult Data Protection Financial Data Protection Financial Data Security Financial Data Privacy

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