The National Security Agency's top-secret internal network NSA Net went offline Tuesday morning, prompting officials to tell employees at Fort Meade to arrive in staggered groups. Sources say there is no evidence yet of a cyberattack.

The National Security Agency has instructed its workforce to delay their arrival at the office due to a heightened security threat environment. This directive comes as the agency's primary top-secret internal communications network experienced a significant outage.

Employees at the Fort Meade, Maryland, facility were told to report late amid the technical disruption. Sources said employees have been told to arrive in staggered groups at the headquarters as the agency gets to grips with the scale of the problem. The NSA Net system, which serves as the critical infrastructure for highly classified internal communications, went offline on Tuesday morning. Six individuals with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the disruption to CNN.

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No Evidence Of Cyberattack Found

At this stage, the specific technical cause of the system collapse remains undetermined. However, officials have explicitly stated there is no current evidence indicating a cyberattack as the root cause. NSA Net allows employees at the spy agency to share classified information out of public view. An outage at NSA Net would not stop communicating urgently with President Donald Trump while he flies on Air Force One.

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The NSA looks after the US cybersecurity and analyses foreign communications for threats to the nation. The agency is headquartered at Fort Meade, Maryland, in the same buildings as US Cyber Command and Central Security Services. This network disruption occurs in close proximity to a massive cyberattack that impacted 178 of the world's largest companies. The attack was detected on Monday evening and compromised some of the most visited websites globally.

Hackers attempted to extract user financial data and credit card details during this coordinated assault. The malicious activity targeted Optimizely, a service utilized by enterprises to test various website layouts and features. Hackers exploited its customization tool to inject malicious code into webpages. This code was delivered alongside legitimate software through trusted systems, making the threat exceptionally difficult to detect initially.

Trump Trip Coincides With Outage

The timing of the NSA Net failure coincides with a significant geopolitical event. President Donald Trump is currently on a three-day trip to Asia. During this visit, he is expected to hold high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agency's security posture has been adjusted accordingly given the elevated threat level.

The National Security Agency operates out of Fort Meade, a suburb of Washington, DC. This location serves as the central hub for the agency's operations and personnel. The decision to delay work hours was a preventive measure to ensure staff safety and maintain operational integrity during the system failure. The outage affects the daily workflow of thousands of employees who rely on the NSA Net for secure information exchange.

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Investigations Into Outage Cause Ongoing

While the exact duration of the disruption is not specified, the impact on classified communications is immediate. Security protocols have been tightened to prevent unauthorized access or potential exploitation of the vulnerability. Investigations into the cause of the outage are ongoing. The lack of evidence for a cyberattack does not rule out technical failures or other internal issues.

The agency remains vigilant as it works to restore the network to full functionality. The NSA has been approached for comment.