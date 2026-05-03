NSPCC Director Haunted by Prince Andrew and Mandelson's Epstein Links During Child Abuse Campaign

Former NSPCC director Giles Pegram reveals his distress over Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson's simultaneous involvement in a major child abuse campaign and their association with Jeffrey Epstein, expressing regret for bringing them together.

A former director of the NSPCC , Giles Pegram, has revealed his deep distress and 'sleepless nights' stemming from the involvement of Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson in the charity's landmark Full Stop campaign against child abuse , coinciding with their connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Mr. Pegram, who oversaw the £250 million campaign launched in 1999, expressed being 'absolutely horrified' upon reflecting on their association with Epstein while simultaneously leading and supporting the NSPCC initiative. The Full Stop campaign, a decade-long effort to combat child cruelty, garnered significant celebrity backing, including appearances by Prince Andrew and Nicole Kidman, and aimed to fundamentally shift public perception of child abuse.

The revelations center around a lunch hosted by Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace in 1999, which Mr. Pegram believes was the initial meeting point for Andrew and Mandelson. Prior to this, Mandelson had resigned from a prominent government position due to a financial scandal. A recently surfaced photograph depicts the pair alongside Epstein in Martha's Vineyard, though Mr. Pegram suggests this occurred *after* the Buckingham Palace lunch, as they appeared unfamiliar with each other at the time.

He now deeply regrets facilitating this connection, stating that with current knowledge, he would not have brought them together. He emphasized that any association with scandal, particularly involving children, would have been avoided by the NSPCC. The campaign’s launch was a high-profile event, attended by key political figures like Tony Blair and William Hague, as well as popular musical groups like Boyzone and the Spice Girls, and was presided over by the late Princess Margaret as NSPCC president.

Mr. Pegram detailed how Mandelson was seen as a natural fit for the role of vice-chairman, potentially seeking involvement in such a large-scale initiative. Despite his recent resignation from the Cabinet, Mandelson was appointed, while Prince Andrew had already assumed the chairmanship. The former director now expresses profound concern for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, acknowledging that nothing can justify the abuse they endured.

The NSPCC itself has responded to the ongoing revelations from the Epstein files, condemning the environment of 'power, privilege, and wealth' that enabled the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable individuals. Mr. Pegram, having dedicated three decades to child welfare, feels a heavy responsibility and expresses his regret for inadvertently connecting these individuals, given the subsequent revelations about Epstein’s crimes





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein NSPCC Child Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Raducanu links up with US Open-winning coach Andrew Richardson before return to tourEmma Raducanu has linked up again with Andrew Richardson, who coached her to the US Open title as a teenage qualifier.

Read more »

Andrew Cranston’s Paintings of Dreamlike DomesticityThe Scottish artist, whose paintings begin with what he calls a kind of “creative misremembering”, walks us through his remarkable new exhibition at Modern Art in London

Read more »

After Prince Harry claims he’s a ‘working royal’ William has THIS to sayPrince Harry’s bold new statement has ‘infuriated’ Prince William, but will he make a drastic decision? Read the full story and what sources have said on heat.

Read more »

Royals release photo of Princess Charlotte on her 11th birthdayPrince Charlotte's new birthday photo is released by royal family's Prince and Princess of Wales on social media.

Read more »

Princess Charlotte's 11th Birthday Photo Reveals Striking Resemblance to Prince WilliamRoyal fans are noticing a growing similarity between Princess Charlotte and her father, Prince William, following the release of a new photograph to mark her 11th birthday. While previously compared to Queen Elizabeth II, the latest portrait highlights her features inherited from her father.

Read more »

Saturday Night Live Roasts King Charles III's US Visit with Controversial Jabs at Meghan Markle and Prince AndrewSaturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment delivered sharp satire on King Charles III's historic US visit, mocking Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump. The comedians targeted the royals with controversial jokes, while political figures criticized the King's omission of Jeffrey Epstein in his speech to Congress. The visit, marked by high-profile meetings and diplomatic tensions, became a focal point for both humor and criticism.

Read more »